Bumrah Copies Rashford Celebration

Bumrah Copies Rashford Celebration

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 12, 2023 13:48 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X
 

During Wednesday's 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan, pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcased a unique celebration.

After successfully dismissing Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, Bumrah was seen emulating the way Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal.

Afghanistan made a promising start, but their momentum was disrupted by a brilliant delivery from Bumrah.

He bowled a delivery in the channel, forcing Zadran into an uncertain shot. The ball subtly straightened off the surface, catching the outside edge. Wicket-keeper K L Rahul dove to his right and took a remarkable catch.

What followed was an unconventional celebration from Bumrah, as he seemed to mimic Rashford's distinctive celebration, touching a finger to the side of his head.

Rohit Sharma was the Player of the Match for his 131, but some observers felt Bumrah deserved the PoM prize for taking four wickets on what was a batsman-friendly pitch at the Arun Jaitley stadium, the only bowler to make an impact during the game.

REDIFF CRICKET
