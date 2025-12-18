Record alert! Lyon goes past McGrath

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of Ben Duckett, to go past Glenn McGrath as the 2nd highest Test wicket taker for Australia. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Nathan Lyon on Thursday went past pace legend Glenn McGrath to become Australia's second-highest wicket-taker of all time.

Lyon achieved the milestone during the third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

During the 10th over of England's first innings, not long after skipper Pat Cummins had taken the first wicket, Lyon struck twice, first removing Ollie Pope for a 10-ball three and ending his over with a big wicket of Ben Duckett.

Lyon has also overtaken McGrath to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

The former Aussie pace legend, who was in the commentary, had a hilarious reaction to Lyon breaking his record, aggressively lifting a chair and pretending to smash it.

In 141 Tests, Lyon has taken 564 wickets at an average of 30.09, with best figures of 8/50, with 26 four-fers, 24 five-fors and five ten-wicket hauls to his name. McGrath had 562 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64, with best figures of 8/24.

At the top of wicket-taking charts for Australia is late spin wizard Shane Warne, having taken 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41, with best figures of 8/71. He had 48 four-wicket hauls, 37 five-wicket hauls and 10 ten-wicket hauls to his name.