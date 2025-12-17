Uncapped Indians Rake In Big Bucks

Chennai Super Kings signalled a clear shift in thinking at the auction, backing youth, potential and data over comfort and familiarity.

The five-time champions went all in on two uncapped Indian batters -- a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder viewed as a long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja, and the other a fearless, big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter.

Uttar Pradesh's Prashant Veer and Rajasthan's Kartik Sharma were snapped up for Rs 14.20 crore (Rs 142 million) each, making them the joint most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

Valued at a base price of Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million), Prashant Veer stoked a bidding war among the Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But it was CSK who stayed the course, eventually signing him for a staggering Rs 14.20 crore.

The 20-year-old left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder first came into the limelight in the UP T20 League for the Noida Super Kings. Across 10 matches, Veer scored 320 runs and picked up eight wickets.

Then, at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy he continued where he left off, scoring 112 runs (at an average above 37), a strike rate of 169.69 and claimed nine wickets at an economy of 6.76.

The son of a primary teacher, Veer couldn't hold back his excitement and told the Indian Express newspaper after the auction: 'I always wanted to play for CSK especially under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He too bats lower down the order like me, I had wished that whenever auction happens, I should go to CSK. My family will decide what to do with the money. God heard my prayers.'

At a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Rajasthan's Kartik Sharma found a few takers as Mumbai Indians started the bidding war.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants then joined the fray as the price jumped to Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million). CSK then made a bid for Kartik, pushing up his price. Sunrisers Hyderabad made a last-gasp bid, before five-time champions CSK bagged Sharma for a jaw-dropping Rs 14.20 crore for an uncapped player, matching the price they paid for Veer.

Kartik, a rising wicket-keeper-batter from Rajasthan, has hit 16 sixes in this season's Ranji Trophy.

He has played 12 T20 matches and 11 innings, scoring 334 runs at 30.36 and a strike rate of 162.92, with two fifties.

In the Ranji Trophy, Sharma has played five matches and six innings, scoring 331 runs at a superb average of 55.16, including two centuries.

Known for his explosive batting down the order, this six-hitting machine is sure to bring the CSK Fan Army on their feet.

At 29, Auqib Nabi Dar had been knocking loudly on the IPL door for some time.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer, who has been leaving a trail of disturbed stumps across domestic cricket, found his first home in the IPL when Delhi Capitals snapped him up at the auction.

Hailing from Baramulla, Auqib is not a one-phase bowler. He can strike early with the new ball and return to hurt sides with the old.

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals initiated the bidding, soon drawing the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru into the contest. As the price crossed the Rs 1 crore mark, Rajasthan bowed out, but the battle intensified with RCB staying in and Sunrisers Hyderabad briefly joined the chase.

In the end, it was DC who held their nerve, securing Auqib for a hefty Rs 8.40 crore (Rs 84 million) -- a reward for consistency rather than hype.

The numbers explain why franchises sat up. In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Auqib has claimed 15 wickets at an impressive average of 13.26, including a four wicket haul.

Across 34 T20 matches, he has picked up 43 wickets at 21.81, with two four-fers to his name.

His red-ball returns are even more telling. In the current Ranji Trophy season, Auqib has taken 29 wickets from five matches at an average of 13.27, including three five wicket hauls and best figures of 7/24 against Rajasthan.

Another lesser known domestic talent, left arm pacer Mangesh Yadav, was picked by defending champions RCB for Rs 5.20 crores (Rs 52 million).

The reigning champions prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad after an intense bidding war for the 23 year old.

A handy batter lower in the order, at RCB he will play under his domestic captain Rajat Patidar.

One who can also double up as a left-arm spinner, Mangesh has good variations in pace, a lethal yorker and can be effective in the Powerplay as well as the death overs.

Mangesh topped the bowling charts of the MPT20 League with 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.00, while claiming three four-wicket hauls. '

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament, he picked up 3 wickets in 2 matches for MP, while scoring 28 off 12 balls and taking 2 for 38 against Punjab in their final Super League clash.

Having played for Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards and M H Club in domestic T20 leagues, he capped the U-23 State A Trophy for Madhya Pradesh took with 18 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 5.72.

Madhya Pradesh's young batter Akshat Raghuvanshi earned his maiden IPL gig with the Lucknow Super Giants, after the 2022 IPL finalists made a winning bid of Rs 2.2 crore (Rs 22 million).

The Gwalior-born cricketer saw LSG and SRH locked in a battle to gain his services before the former had their man.

The 22 year old made IPL scouts take notice of his talent, after he smashed 239 runs in four matches at an average of 59.75, strike rate of over 177, (one century and one fifty) in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League this year.

With just seven T20 matches against his name, only time will tell if the Raghuvanshi gamble pays off for LSG.