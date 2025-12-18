'Sold three sacks of wheat, I want my money back'

Upset fans express disappointment after 4th T20I abandoned due to air pollution.

IMAGE: A screengrab of Hardik Pandya donning a mask at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday before the game was abandoned. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Cricket fans expressed their disappointment after the fourth India vs South Africa T20I was abandoned due to excessive fog at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM IST. However, after six separate inspections, the umpires remained unconvinced that conditions were suitable for play and eventually abandoned the match without a single ball being bowled. The final inspection took place at 9:25 PM IST.

Cricket fans who came to the stadium were disappointed and had to leave without seeing any action. Speaking to ANI, some supporters expressed frustration after missing the match.

One fan voiced his disappointment, saying he had sold three sacks of wheat and came to attend the match and now wants his money refunded.

"I sold three sacks of wheat and came here to watch the match. I want my money back."

Another fan said, "It would have been better if the match had been scheduled earlier in the day. Tickets and reimbursement are irrelevant. We wanted to see the match, see our Indian Cricket Team. I am heartbroken," said another.

Under the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) money-refund policy, refunds (minus fees) are issued if a match is cancelled or abandoned before a single ball is bowled.

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.