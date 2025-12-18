Ashes PIX: Lyon double strike has England in a spot

Images from Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test in Adelaide on Thursday.

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Two quick strikes from Nathan Lyon put England in a massive spot of bother as they ended the first session on day two of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Adelaide three wickets down on Thursday.

At the end of the session, England was 59/3, with Joe Root (11*) and Harry Brook (6*) unbeaten. They trail by 312 runs.

Earlier, Australia were dismissed for 371 in the first innings early on day two of the third Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Australia added 45 runs to their overnight total of 326 for eight after resuming on a hot and sunny morning.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates his half-century. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Mitchell Starc raised his second successive half-century of the series before being bowled for 54 by seamer Jofra Archer.The Australian quick smashed five fours off Archer and BrydonCarse in an explosive start.

Archer trapped Nathan Lyon lbw for nine to wrap up the innings, leading England with 5-53.

Starc started the day on a positive note for the Aussies, smashing two boundaries each against Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

He reached fifty of the series in 73 balls, with eight fours, continuing a dream run in the series.

IMAGE: England's Jofra Archer raises the ball after a five wicket haul. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

However, soon after Jofra Archer trapped Nathan Lyon for a 35-ball 9. Australia was skittled out for 371 in 91.2 overs.

Archer (5/53) was the star for England, while Brydon Carse and Will Jacks chipped in with two wickets. Josh Tongue got one.

England started their first innings on an aggressive note, with Duckett collecting four boundaries in the first four overs against Starc and skipper Pat Cummins.

However, England's fortunes started taking a hit as Zak Crawley (9 in 19 balls) nicked it to Alex Carey, giving skipper Cummins his first wicket of the series.

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of Ben Duckett, to go past Glenn McGrath as the 2nd highest Test wicket taker for Australia. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Lyon struck twice in the ninth over, getting Ollie Pope caught by Josh Inglis for a 10-ball 3, continuing his flop run in the series.

The offie ended the over by trapping Duckett lbw for a 30-ball 29, with five fours and England in all sorts of trouble at 42/3 in 10 overs.

Lyon also went past Glenn McGrath to become Australia's second-highest Test wicket-taker behind late spin wizard Shane Warne (708).

England reached their 50-run mark in 12.4 overs as Joe Root and Harry Brook made sure England played out rest of the session without any losses.