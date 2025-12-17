Sarfaraz's gratitude-filled note to CSK after mini-auction

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan thanks CSK after being picked up by the franchise on Thursday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Out in the cold for a while, Sarfaraz Khan finally found a way back.

The out-of-favour India batter was handed a lifeline by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who snapped him up at his base price of Rs 75 lakh at the IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Mumbai batter had endured the disappointment of going unsold in the first round before CSK returned for him later in the day. Hours earlier, Sarfaraz had sent out a timely reminder of his pedigree, hammering a 22-ball 73 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Grateful for the opportunity, Sarfaraz took to Instagram to express his emotions.

'Thank you so much, CSK for giving me new life. I will make sure CSK will lift the 2026 title,' he wrote.

Sarfaraz last featured in the IPL in 2023, turning out for Delhi Capitals in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He failed to attract bidders in the auctions that followed, despite consistently strong returns in domestic cricket.

An IPL regular since his teenage years, Sarfaraz made his debut with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2015 and has also represented Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals over the years.

The right-hander has been in prolific touch in this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, piling up 329 runs at a staggering average of 82.25 and a strike rate of 204.34, including a century.

Yet, his domestic exploits have not translated into a recall to the national side. Sarfaraz last played Test cricket for India against New Zealand in 2024 and has since remained on the sidelines.

In six Tests for India, he has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with a highest score of 150 — numbers that underline why this CSK call-up feels like a chance long overdue.