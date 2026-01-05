Ready for crowd pressure: Miller eyes T20 WC challenge

IMAGE: David Miller hoped that South Africa, Finalists at the 2024 T20 World Cup can go a step further this time and win their maiden ICC trophy in the white-ball format. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Seasoned South African batter David Miller and all-rounder Corbin Bosch believe that competing in the ongoing SA20 is ideal preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup as it will help them tackle the pressure of playing in front of huge Indian crowds.

South Africa, who lost to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, are placed in Group D with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE. They will play all their group games at the imposing Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which can accommodate over one lakh spectators.

"For me, game time is always important. Everyone is getting put under pressure during this competition. It is good preparation for the World Cup. There's going to be a lot of pressure over there with Indian crowds," said Miller during a press conference on Sunday.

The Miller-led Paarl Royals beat MI Cape Town by seven wickets at the Newlands here in a SA20 match.

But the left-handed batter acknowledged that pressure of international cricket is way more intense than a league.

"There's a lot of pressure over there. I don't think anything can match the same as international standard, especially at a World Cup. But it (SA20) certainly helps a long way to getting into the right space, if that makes sense," he added.

Miller also hoped that South Africa can go a step further this time and win their maiden ICC trophy in the white-ball format.

"I think to say it's just another World Cup is definitely not the case. For me, every game in the green and gold has been a huge honour and privilege. I don't take it for granted at all. I've just been fortunate to be in quite a lot of World Cups.

"I obviously want to win a World Cup, so that's definitely in our sights. Obviously there's nerves. Everyone's human, so it's just about making sure that we get through this and then start really targeting that bull's eye," he detailed.