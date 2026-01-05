HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'I'm not going to quit'

'I'm not going to quit'

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 12:38 IST

x

'I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it's not (Antonio) Conte, it's not (Jose) Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.'

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim took aim at external criticism, suggesting the club needed to change if it could not handle commentary from television pundits like former United player Gary Neville.

IMAGE: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim took aim at external criticism, suggesting the club needed to change if it could not handle commentary from television pundits like former United player Gary Neville. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Ruben Amorim bristled at questions about his job security on Sunday, delivering a defiant message that he came to Manchester United as a manager with full authority and not merely a coach taking orders.

 

Amorim had looked downbeat on Friday when discussing potential transfers and the Portuguese coach grew visibly irritated when pressed about whether he still had the board's confidence.

The 40-year-old cut off reporters with a sharp rebuke about "selective information" before launching into an emphatic defence of his position.

"I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United, and that is clear," a visibly frustrated Amorim said after the 1-1 draw at Leeds United.

"I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it's not (Antonio) Conte, it's not (Jose) Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change."

Amorim made clear he has no intention of walking away from Old Trafford, repeatedly emphasising his managerial authority over simply coaching duties.

"So that was my point. I want to finish with that. I'm not going to quit," he added. "I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

When pressed further about assurances regarding his ability to manage the team, Amorim doubled down on his stance.

"I just want to say that I'm going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. And I was really clear on that," he said.

"And that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach."

Amorim then took aim at external criticism, suggesting the club needed to change if it could not handle commentary from television pundits like former United player Gary Neville.

"If people cannot handle Gary Neville and the criticism of everything, we need to change the club," he said, before reiterating his core message.

"I just want to say that I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach. And every department -- the scouting department, the sports director -- needs to do their job.

"I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Raza Eyes T20 WC as Zimbabwe's Road Back to Relevance
Raza Eyes T20 WC as Zimbabwe's Road Back to Relevance
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor
PIX: Draws order of the day as Man Utd, Liverpool held
PIX: Draws order of the day as Man Utd, Liverpool held
Real Madrid down Betis as Garcia tricks
Real Madrid down Betis as Garcia tricks
'India has all their bases covered for T20 WC'
'India has all their bases covered for T20 WC'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

If Trump can, Modi should too: Owaisi wants Maduro-like capture of Masood Azhar4:39

If Trump can, Modi should too: Owaisi wants Maduro-like...

Fresh Snow Transforms Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderland2:17

Fresh Snow Transforms Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderland

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Make a Stylish Arrival on Set1:26

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Make a Stylish Arrival on...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO