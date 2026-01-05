HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Real Madrid down Betis as Garcia tricks

Real Madrid down Betis as Garcia tricks

January 05, 2026 00:12 IST

Real Madrid now have 45 points from 19 matches, second behind defending champions Barcelona.

Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during their LaLiga match against Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Sunday

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during their LaLiga match against Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Sunday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia bagged a hat-trick to lead his side to a 5-1 victory over Real Betis at the Bernabeu on Sunday, trimming the deficit to LaLiga leaders Barcelona to four points.

Xabi Alonso's side, who topped the table before a downturn in November, now have 45 points from 19 matches, second behind defending champions Barcelona, who beat Espanyol away on Saturday. Betis are sixth with 28 points.

 

Garcia, who lit up last year's FIFA Club World Cup with four goals, stepped up in the absence of LaLiga's top scorer Kylian Mbappe, sidelined by a knee injury. The 21-year-old was left unmarked at the far post to head in Rodrygo's precise cross for a deserved 20th-minute lead.

He doubled Real's lead early in the second half with a superb chest control and volley from Federico Valverde's long ball, before Raul Asencio added a header from another Rodrygo delivery.

Betis forward Cucho Hernandez pulled one back in the 66th minute, moments after Giovani Lo Celso struck the post, and the visitors looked more lively following the goal.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Real Betis' Angel Ortiz vie for possession 

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Real Betis' Angel Ortiz vie for possession. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois then produced a string of saves to deny Rodrigo Riquelme and blocked a shot from Antony to preserve Madrid's advantage.

Garcia completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute with a superb back‑heel finish from Arda Guler's assist, before Fran Garcia rounded off the rout in stoppage time by converting Valverde's cross past goalkeeper Alvaro Valles.

The win was Madrid's third in a row and kept the pressure on their arch‑rivals.

"Right now, I'm pretty happy. It's a great way to start the year. Three goals that are special, my first goal this season and my first hat-trick at the Bernabeu," Garcia said.

"Mbappe is currently the best player in the world, he gives us a lot with his goals. My teammates and the manager give me all their trust. I just go out there and give it my best.

"We know how demanding Real Madrid is, I have the best players in the world in front of me. I think about myself, I work hard every day and I make the most of every minute the manager gives me."

 

 

Source: REUTERS
