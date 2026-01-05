Raza Eyes T20 WC as Zimbabwe's Road Back to Relevance

IMAGE: Zimbabwe captain Sikander Raza says Zimbabwe have the mindset to do well at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI/X

Skipper Sikandar Raza believes that the upcoming T20 World Cup is a perfect chance for struggling Zimbabwe to regain its presence in the cricketing map with a clutch of strong performances.

The African side has been clubbed in Group B alongside former champions Australia and Sri Lanka, and hopefuls Ireland and Oman in the ICC showpiece, beginning on February 7.

"The World Cup is really crucial in every cricketer's life. I always think for Zimbabwe to gain more respect in world cricket, World Cups play a huge part," said Raza in an interaction facilitated by SA20 after the match between Paarl Royals against MI Cape Town here on Sunday.

Raza showed his readiness for the big-ticket event, taking four wickets (4/13) to power Royals to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over MI Cape Town.

"So, we have the mindset to go there and try and do really well so that we can come back with our heads held high, and so that our people back home can have their heads high as well.

"Results are not in our hands and we don't worry about it too much. As long as we're playing a good brand of cricket and doing exactly what the game asks us to do, we'll have the result," he added.

Zimbabwe will play their group matches in Sri Lanka, where pitches are expected to favour spinners, and Raza was confident that his side has the required skill set in that department.

"If the wickets turned out to be that (spin-friendly), then I think we have enough harmony in ourselves to have more hours of spin if we need," he said.

In that context, Raza reckoned that opportunities to play in some competitive leagues such as SA20 and the just-concluded ILT20 will stand Zimbabwe players in good stead ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"Yeah, it certainly helps. I think the more cricket we have before the World Cup, the more match fitness and rhythm we will find ourselves in. So, it was nice to have three Zimbabweans at ILT20. Unfortunately, Blessing (Muzarabani) was supposed to be there as well, but he got injured and he was doing his rehab.

"But he's fit now. So the more Zimbabweans that play cricket, it will be very good for the country and also going into the World Cup, it will be very useful," he explained.

However, Raza braved the recent death of his younger brother Muhammad Mahdi to play in the SA20. The 13-year-old Mahidi died last Monday due to health complications.

The 39-year-old said he was mentally ready to play in a high-intensity tournament despite the personal tragedy.

"I think that part of my life will always be difficult. But I did say to my team as well, if it wasn't mentally, physically and emotionally ready, I wouldn't be here.

"The fact that I think that I can add value, I've decided to join you and I will take nothing away from you. I'll give as much as I can to the team, the energy, the experience, whatever you ask me to do, I'll do it. So yeah, it's nice to be here," he added.

But Raza, the first Zimbabwe to play in SA20, found a deeper meaning in his presence in the fourth edition of this tournament.

"Yeah, that's the whole idea and that's the point as well. If you look at the last few years, whenever a Zimbabwean has gone to a league and he's done well, it has certainly opened doors for more Zimbabweans as well.

"I really feel blessed by the fact that I'm the first Zimbabwean (to play in SA20) and, hopefully, my performances can open the doors for other Zimbabweans as well,” he said.

A much sought after T20 freelancer, Raza has so far played for 37 teams across various T20 leagues, including for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Despite being the most recognisable face of Zimbabwe cricket, Raza wanted to remain a silent catalyst of change in his country's cricketing fortunes.

"To be honest with you, when cricket is done, I try to stay away from the limelight, from people. I just try to stay indoors. I don't like to hear or speak about myself, but if the conversations are happening, I feel very blessed. But having said that, hopefully, my actions will inspire (people) rather than hearing about what people think of me.

"All I'm looking at is trying to keep doing the things I'm doing to the best of my ability and, hopefully, my performances can inspire the other Sikandars in Zimbabwe and all over the world," he added.