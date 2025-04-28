RCB's spin sensation who's turning heads in IPL 2025

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya played a pivotal role in restricting Delhi's batters. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, has lauded Krunal Pandya not only for his all-round contributions with bat and ball but also for his astute tactical acumen.

As the IPL 2025 season draws closer to its climax, Bobat expressed optimism about the growth of RCB’s spin duo, Krunal and Suyash Sharma, highlighting how their combined efforts could prove crucial in the upcoming matches. Following RCB's commanding six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Krunal’s role was not just limited to his spin bowling, but also his sharp cricketing mind that added an extra dimension to the team’s strategy.

The spin all-rounder played a pivotal role in restricting Delhi's batters, including claiming the key wicket of the experienced Faf du Plessis, finishing with figures of 1/28.

Alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who spearheaded RCB’s attack with fiery spells, the trio helped restrict Delhi to a modest 162/8—impressive, considering the traditionally high-scoring nature of the Arun Jaitley pitch. Bobat revealed that, during the halftime interval, Krunal shared some valuable insights about RCB's fielding positions, showing his deep understanding of the game.

"He bowled brilliantly. I spoke to him at the half-time interval, and he was passionately talking about how some of our fielding positions could have been better. He has so much to offer tactically. In the recruitment, we wanted to add players with that experience who can stand up under pressure," Bobat said in the post-match press conference.

During RCB’s chase of 163, Delhi made an early statement by reducing the visitors to 26/3 by the fourth over. With RCB’s top order in peril, Krunal's presence was vital. He played a composed, calculated knock, relying on the steadying influence of Virat Kohli at the other end. Together, they guided RCB back on track. Krunal capitalized on loose deliveries, ensuring that RCB crossed the line smoothly.

"One of the things that we wanted to do in the auction was make sure we had batting depth. We wanted to make sure we had contributions all the way down to seven or eight. Today was Krunal's opportunity, and he took it well," Bobat said.

After the previous year’s mega auction in Jeddah, critics had questioned the lack of spin depth in RCB’s squad, with Krunal and Suyash Sharma being the main options, while Liam Livingstone added extra cover. However, Bobat was quick to highlight the success of the spin duo, who have combined for 17 wickets in 10 matches so far, with Krunal leading the charge with 13 wickets. Suyash, though not as attacking, has contributed with economical spells, maintaining pressure during key moments.

"There were a lot of opinions about everyone's squads. I try not to pay too much attention to those opinions. We got what we wanted in the auction. I wouldn't describe them as punching above their weight.

I think they are doing what they are capable of. I hope they are gonna get better. Suyash is young. He is gonna keep improving. Today was one of his better bowling performances," Bobat reflected.

"I don't think he is punching above his weight. I think he has a lot more to go. Krunal has been a fantastic spin bowler in the IPL for a long time. He has bowled more bravely this year and taken more wickets," he added.