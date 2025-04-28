Bosch's Special IPL Debut on Brother's Birthday

Bosch struck a crucial 20 off just 10 balls alongside Naman Dhir, providing MI a strong finish. With the ball, he impressed again, returning figures of 1/25 to cap off a memorable night.

IMAGE: Corbin Bosh celebrates a wicket during the IPL 2025 match on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

Corbin Bosch made headlines even before he had officially stepped onto an IPL field.



The South African all-rounder, signed by Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement for the IPL 2025 season, had earlier pulled out of the Pakistan Super League despite being picked in the draft.



While Pakistan cricket officials were left fuming, Bosch knew he couldn't let go of the biggest opportunity of his cricketing career -- to play in the world's most prestigious T20 tournament.



Bosch, 30, is no stranger to the Mumbai Indians management. Earlier this year, he played a crucial role in helping MI Cape Town win the SA20 2025 title.



His performances across formats over the past 12 months have turned heads around the cricketing world.



Bosch made his international debut for South Africa against Pakistan during an ODI in Johannesburg on December 22 last year. That game was made memorable after his younger brother Eathan wore their father's 1992 World Cup jersey.

He enjoyed a fairytale start to his Test career soon after, removing Pakistan captain Shan Masood with his very first delivery in the Centurion Test, becoming just the fifth South African to achieve the feat.



Bosch's journey to this point has been far from easy. He lost his father, former South African fast bowler Tertius Bosch, at the tender age of five, in February 2000.



Raised by mother Karen-Anne, Bosch and Eathan, who also plays for South Africa, pursued cricket in honour of their late father's legacy.



The promise was always there. Bosch had starred in South Africa's victorious Under-19 World Cup campaign in 2014, taking a stunning 4/15 in the final against Pakistan.

However, opportunities dried up after the tournament, and Bosch moved to Australia in 2016 to seek a fresh start. Fate brought him back to South Africa a year later, where he gradually rebuilt his career.



Today, Bosch is a fast bowler capable of consistently touching 140 km/h and a dynamic lower-order hitter, making him a highly sought-after player in T20 leagues worldwide.



Although named as a replacement for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, he didn't get a game then. But success in leagues like the Caribbean Premier League and SA20 ensured he stayed on the radar.



When he finally made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, Bosch made sure it was worth the wait.

Batting first, he struck a crucial 20 off just 10 balls alongside Naman Dhir, providing MI a strong finish. With the ball, he impressed again, returning figures of 1/25 to cap off a memorable night.



Adding a layer of emotion to the occasion, Bosch revealed after the match that his debut coincided with his brother’s birthday.



"It is a super special day for me it is my brother's birthday so I wish him happy birthday, what a special day to make by debut," he said after the match.