Krunal-Kohli Lesson On How To Chase On Tricky Wicket

Although Kohli and Krunal made the chase look simple, it was anything but, especially on a pitch that offered some help for the bowlers.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohl put on a 119-run stand. Photograph: Churchill Brothers FC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, securing their seventh win with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC).

This was their 6th win away from home and it propelled the Rajat Patidar-skippered team to the top of the points table.

The Bengaluru-based team have stamped their class as top chasers, winning all four games they have been made to chase this season.

On Sunday, too, in New Delhi, RCB came out of an early rut to chase down a score of 163 on a track that was not very straightforward.

162 for 8, put on the board by DC, was their lowest total while setting a target this season. Tristan Stubbs hit a few lusty blows at the death to take DC past the 160-run mark -- 45 runs came off the last four overs.

But the chase wasn't going to be an easy one and what made it worse was that RCB were reduced to 26 for 3 inside the Powerplay.

RCB needed a partnership and some sensible batting if they were to go all the way.

That was provided from the get go by Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya, who joined forces with their team in dire straits.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli didn't press the panic button as he dealt in singles and twos majorly. Photograph: Churchill Brothers FC

The duo took their time to get going. While Krunal was not at his fluent best when he came out, Kohli was watchful too.

The duo was content just rotating the strike and taking their time.

There was no rush of blood and there was equally no wasting of deliveries.

While Krunal was searching for rhythm, opener Kohli hit a couple of boundaries, punishing the bad balls.

Despite the odd boundaries, the duo looked scratchy. They had their share of trouble from Kuldeep Yadav who kept it tight and even had an unsuccessful LBW appeal against Krunal.

35 for 3 is RCB’s second-lowest score after Powerplay this season, behind their 33/4 vs PBKS, and this is also the lowest powerplay total by any team against Delhi Capitals in this season.

But the match was evenly poised and Krunal and Kohli knew that it was only them who could take their team home.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya plays a sweep shot. Photograph: Churchill Brothers FC

Krunal finally got his maximum when Chameeera's poor ball was dispatched into the crowds past deep square leg region.

That was enough to inject some confidence into Krunal who then clobbered Mukesh Kunar for a couple of sixes in the 13th over to give RCB some momentum.

As Krunal decided to take on the bowlers, Kohli was content to play the sheet anchor role.

A 45 ball-fifty by Virat Kohli is the slowest half-ton in IPL 2025. The previous slowest was Vijay Shanker’s 43 balls fifty against DC in Chennai.

Krunal, who found his footing, now had a mental edge over DC bowlers and smashed Kuldeep and then Axar for a six and four in consecutive overs before bringing up his 50 off 38 ball with a four. This marked only his 2nd IPL fifty and his first IPL half-ton since 2016.

Some sensible batting saw the duo complete their 100-stand in the 17th over, with Kohli also raising his half ton off 45 balls. The innings wasn't the most fluent but it was purposeful.

Krunal then launched into the bowling as he hit Mukesh as well as Chameera for two boundaries each, and although Kohli was out in the 17th over, Tim David put the finishing touches with three lusty fours and one huge maximum to take RCB home.

Kohli and Krunal's 119-run stand was crucial as they dug RCB out of a hole and Kohli is now the leading batter this season and owner of the Orange Cap after 443 runs from 10 matches.

And impressed by Krunal. Kohli said at the post-match presentation: 'Krunal... today was his day. We were waiting for him to come into the tournament with the bat. I try and ensure I don't stop my singles and doubles and combine with the occasional boundary. This year you can't just come out and hit, you have to assess, understand the conditions and then plan accordingly. We have communicated beautifully as a team in the batting and that's the reason we have seven wins out of 10.'