IPL PIX: RCB's pacers limit Delhi Capitals to 162

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Tristan Stubbs. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru put a squeeze on Delhi Capitals in the middle overs through Josh Hazlewood and the spinners to limit the home team to 162/8 in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Sunday.



K L Rahul (41 off 39 balls) was the top-scorer for DC but it was Tristian Stubbs (34 off 18 balls), who scored a few quick runs at the end to help the hosts post a fighting total.



RCB put the opposition in to bat, expecting better batting conditions during the run chase.

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs plays the reverse scoop off Yash Dayal for a six. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis (22 off 26 balls) returned from injury to join Abhishek Porel (28 off 11) at the top of the order but it was the latter who ensured DC reached 52/2 in the Powerplay.



The southpaw, who has been in fine form this season, came up with a couple of sizzling sixes in his entertaining cameo. Both came off Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- one was a left-handed hit over mid-wicket and the second was a pick-up shot over fine leg.



As veteran du Plessis struggled to get going at the other end, Porel found the ropes with relative ease.

IMAGE: RCB's players celebrate the wicket of Karun Nair. Photograph: BCCI

Lead RCB pacer Hazlewood, who has been relentless with his hard lengths, took three balls to get the breakthrough as he cramped Porel to have him caught behind down the leg side.



Karun Nair, who began with a short arm pull off Hazlewood for a boundary, attempted a rash shot against Yash Dayal and was caught at midwicket.

IMAGE: K L Rahul plays the sweep shot. Photograph: BCCI

The spinners got into operation after the Powerplay and overs 7-10 was the phase when RCB were able to stem the flow of runs, conceding just 20 runs off the four overs from Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya, who got rid of du Plessis in that period.

It was only towards the end of the innings that DC managed to get some momentum, all thanks to the blitzkrieg from Stubbs.

IMAGE: Axar Patel is bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: BCCI

The 18th and 19th over from Hazlewood and Dayal yielded 17 and 19 runs, enabling DC to cross the 160-run mark.