News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB will always need Virat's energy: Du Plessis

RCB will always need Virat's energy: Du Plessis

Source: PTI
March 12, 2022 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Faf du Plessis

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

Virat Kohli might have relinquished captaincy but his energy is something that Royal Challengers Bangalore team will need at every step of its IPL campaign, newly appointed skipper Faf du Plessis said on Saturday.

The four-time IPL winner for CSK was on Saturday unveiled as RCB skipper. Du Plessis will take the baton from RCB's longest standing captain, Virat Kohli who took charge ahead of IPL 2013.

""Even with him (Kohli) not being the captain, that energy he brings to himself and to the team is hugely important for us. We'll try and use that as best as we can," Du Plessis said in a virtual media interaction, on the sidelines of the RCB captain-launch event.

The former South Africa skipper further said Kohli has brought about transformation to Indian cricket with his captaincy.

 

"His (Kohli) performance as a cricket player has been probably one of the greatest, so huge respect for what he's done not only with the bat in his hand but also in captaincy perspective, he's changed Indian cricket," Du Plessis said.

"I've seen that happen over time. Playing against India for so long, I could see that shift, his leadership footprint has brought in the Indian team -- a competitive, fit Indian team that was fighting fire with fire as no Indian team ever did before.

"He's got an extremely strong leadership style and that rubs off obviously on players underneath him and that is something that we would still need.

Apart from Kohli, the team has players like Glen Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik, who have captaincy expertise in the franchise cricket.

"So for me, it's easy to pull that knowledge, but the tricky part is to always have clarity. I think that's where teams really do well... So I suppose that's where my responsibility comes in," he said with a clarity in his mind.

'Can't fill AB's void'

The team will sorely miss the 360-degree AB de Villiers, one of the greatest batters of the modern day game as he announced his retirement from all forms of the game last year in November just ahead of the IPL retention.

"It's huge shoes to fill in. There is no cricketer in the world that will try to fill in AB's shoes. Those shoes are too big. I've got big feet but they're never going to match AB's feat. I wouldn't even try, he's an absolute great of the game," Du Plessis said of his former South African teammate.

Alongside the overwhelming 20,014 international runs in his repertoire, De Villiers also boasts of records of fastest fifty, century and 150 in ODIs.

He also managed to rack up 4522 runs from 157 matches that he has played for RCB at an astonishing average and an electrifying strike rate.

"He mentioned throughout his career that it'd be nice if I could join him yet RCB so the timing is obviously not great now that he has decided to retire and also retired three years ago in International cricket.

"Unfortunately, we won't be playing together. But it's nice that one friend replaces another. And there's something nice to that story," he added.

DK as 'finisher'

Director of cricket operations Mike Hesson however said they would look at different options including that of Dinesh Karthik to play the finisher's role in De Villiers' absence.

"In terms of the middle order, we've got DK who's obviously a nice power player and an experienced finisher as well, likely to play that role. We're not looking to replace AB with one player. It's an unrealistic expectation, but within the squad and within our batting group we've filled a lot of those holes."

"But yeah, there will never be another ABD and if there is one, I'd love to find him and love to watch and play," Hesson said.

On his captaincy philosophy, Du Plessis said he would look to build a 'relational' style in his captaincy and would look to form a bond with his teammates.

"For me, first and foremost, my style would be a relational style. It will be to connect with a player and start to get to know everyone. As I said, I come in from the outside, so the first part of how I suppose the journey for me would be to build relationships."

"From thereon, you try to find out whether small things make each individual tick and how to get the best out of them," Du Plessis said.

Asked about his goals, he said: "I'm not different to any other player. I'm very competitive. I played the game to win. For me, there's always a real focus on how you do that and the process to get there.

"As a batsman, I want to be one of the best performing batters every time I go out there. There's an end goal but I focus more on the process and actually looking at them," he concluded. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Check Out Delhi Capitals Jersey!
Check Out Delhi Capitals Jersey!
SEE: Anushka Preps For Jhulan Biopic
SEE: Anushka Preps For Jhulan Biopic
SEE: CSK Players Get A Taste Of Surat
SEE: CSK Players Get A Taste Of Surat
Wrist Assured: Viswanath's autobiography launched
Wrist Assured: Viswanath's autobiography launched
King Kohli loves new RCB jersey
King Kohli loves new RCB jersey
UP: Survey shows clear divide in Hindu-Muslim votes
UP: Survey shows clear divide in Hindu-Muslim votes
PF interest rate cut to four-decade low of 8.1%
PF interest rate cut to four-decade low of 8.1%

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

King Kohli loves new RCB jersey

King Kohli loves new RCB jersey

IPL: Faf du Plessis to lead RCB; unveil new jersey

IPL: Faf du Plessis to lead RCB; unveil new jersey

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances