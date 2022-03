IMAGE: Faf du Plessis has been officially named captain of RCB for IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore appoint former South African skipper Faf du Plessis as captain for upcoming edition of Indian Premier League.

Du Plessis, who represented Chennai Super Kings until last year, was purchased by the Royal Challengers for Rs 7 crore at the mega auction last month.

RCB have appointed their new captain ahead of IPL 2022 after Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy after the end of last season.