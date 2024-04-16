News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohan Bopanna Cheers RCB!

Rohan Bopanna Cheers RCB!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 16, 2024 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Reba John with friends at the M Chinnaswamy stadium om Bengaluru, April 15, 2024. Photographs: BCCI
 

The M Chinnaswamy stadium witnessed a record run fest on Monday. Even though Royal Challengers Bengaluru fell to a 25 run loss against a rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad, the home team's spirited performance gave fans something to cheer about.

Cheering on RCB was Australian Open Doubles Champion Rohan Bopanna.

Bops was seen waving the RCB flag as the stadium witnessed a shower of sixes.

The tennis ace was snapped alongside actress Reba John and friends at the stadium. Reba donned RCB colours while Bops looked dapper in a white t-shirt.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
RCB Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
RCB Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
IPL PIX: Head hits ton as SRH down RCB in run-fest
IPL PIX: Head hits ton as SRH down RCB in run-fest
Is RCB done? Du Plessis admits team's struggles
Is RCB done? Du Plessis admits team's struggles
Inconsistent GT, DC seek second win on the trot
Inconsistent GT, DC seek second win on the trot
Want To Study at IISER-Bhopal?
Want To Study at IISER-Bhopal?
SC gives Ramdev a week to issue public apology
SC gives Ramdev a week to issue public apology
Rural demand fuels India's consumption story
Rural demand fuels India's consumption story

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

RCB Vs SRH: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

RCB Vs SRH: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

'BCCI Should Sell RCB!'

'BCCI Should Sell RCB!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances