Rohan Bopanna Cheers RCB!

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Reba John with friends at the M Chinnaswamy stadium om Bengaluru, April 15, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

The M Chinnaswamy stadium witnessed a record run fest on Monday. Even though Royal Challengers Bengaluru fell to a 25 run loss against a rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad, the home team's spirited performance gave fans something to cheer about.

Cheering on RCB was Australian Open Doubles Champion Rohan Bopanna.

Bops was seen waving the RCB flag as the stadium witnessed a shower of sixes.

The tennis ace was snapped alongside actress Reba John and friends at the stadium. Reba donned RCB colours while Bops looked dapper in a white t-shirt.