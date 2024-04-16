Can DK Be Picked For T20 World Cup?

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik said he would retire from the game after IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Dinesh Karthik's explosive 83 run knock off just 35 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad has reignited discussion that he be picked in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Despite RCB's eventual loss, Karthik's knock, laced with seven sixes (including a mammoth 108 metre blast) and five boundaries, kept them in contention during a mammoth 288 run chase.

Fans erupted online, urging the selectors to consider DK after his back-to-back blistering performances.

Some believe Rohit Sharma's playful on-field comment about a World Cup spot may have fuelled Karthik's determination.

With SRH posting the highest IPL total ever (and the second-highest in T20 history), Karthik's batting prowess under immense pressure has sparked a crucial debate.

Can his late-blooming form convince the selectors to include him in the World Cup squad?