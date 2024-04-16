RCB Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!

In a match where a record 549 runs were scored -- the most in the history of T20 cricket -- the bowlers barely had anything to do as just 10 wickets fell in the entire game.



The IPL 2024 match between RCB and SRH saw several batting records being broken including the highest team total in IPL history, along with equalling the record for most sixes and fours in a T20 match.



The RCB bowlers looked completely clueless as SRH amassed an IPL record 287/3, but the hosts did well to respond with 262/7, falling just 25 runs short.



It was a game the bowlers would like to forget in a hurry as not a single bowler from either side managed an economy rate of under 10.



Pat Cummins

Cummins made a telling difference with the ball in a high-scoring game, picking up 3/43 in four overs with clever changes of pace and length to trigger an RCB middle order collapse.



After Mayank Markande had claimed two wickets in his first two overs, Cummins struck with the key wicket of his opposite number Faf du Plessis.

The RCB skipper had kept his team in the hunt despite the huge target, smashing 62 from 28 balls, hitting four sixes and seven fours. Cummin's slower bouncer kicked up quite a bit as du Plessis missed the pull shot, getting hit on the gloves to be caught behind in the 10th over.

In the same over, Cummins had Saurav Chauhan plumb leg before with a full delivery that struck right in front to leave the hosts reeling on 122/5 in 10 overs.



Cummins continued his wicket ways as he had Mahipal Lomror bowled off an inside edge for 19.



If not for Cummins' haul of 3/43, RCB might have fancied their chances of chasing down the record total as Dinesh Karthik showed with his late assault to take the hosts close.



Mayank Markande

SRH's one big concern this season despite their power-packed batting performances has been the lack of depth in the spin bowling department.



Leg-spinner Mayank Markande came up with a match-winning spell on a batting wicket which will encourage SRH going into the second half of the IPL.



Introduced after the Powerplay, Markande took just two balls to strike when he bowled Virat Kohli after the champion batter missed the slog sweep.

Markande slowed up the googly quite a bit to outsmart Kohli, who was early into the cross-batted shot and ended up missing the ball completely.



After RCB raced away to 79 for no loss in six overs -- their best score in the Powerplay -- Markande did well to pull things back.



After conceding just five runs in his opening over, Markande dealt RCB another blow as he had Rajat Patidar caught at deep midwicket in his next over.

Markande's superb first spell of 2/16 was instrumental in RCB losing their way as they lost five quick wickets.



He conceded five runs in his third over, before he came under severe punishment from Dinesh Karthik, who slammed him for three sixes and a four in his final over.



The 25 runs in his final over spoiled Markande's figures as he finished with 2/46 in four overs, but it was his first spell which undid RCB after a strong start.

