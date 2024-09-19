News
Rawat's ton keeps India A alive in Duleep Trophy

Rawat's ton keeps India A alive in Duleep Trophy

Source: PTI
September 19, 2024 18:43 IST
Shashwat Rawat

IMAGE: Shashwat Rawat celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Shashwat Rawat led India A's dramatic recovery with an unbeaten 122 to steer them to 224 for seven on day one of the Duleep Trophy tie against India C in Anantapur on Thursday. 

The left-handed batter, who plays for Baroda in domestic cricket, got support only from Shams Mulani (44 off 76) after India A were reduced to 36 for five in the 20th over.

Last match's centurion Pratham Singh, captain Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma and Riyan Parag all fell in single digits. Pacer Anshul Kamboj, who took eight wickets in an innings last week, was again the standout bowler for India C.

It was a knock to remember for Rawat who collected 15 fours in his unbeaten 235-ball effort. The elegant southpaw played an array of delightful shots through his epic innings including straight drives, cover drives and even reverse sweeps off the spinners.

He shared a much-needed 87-run stand with bowling all-rounder Mulani who once again came to the team's rescue with the bat following a match-winning effort in the previous game.

India C, who lead the Duleep Trophy standings with nine points, will be aiming to bowl out India A at the earliest on day two.

India A skipper Agarwal has not had a tournament to remember and his lean run was extended on Thursday. The same goes for Riyan Parag who has not been able to spend time in the middle despite promising a lot.

Brief scores: 224/7 in 77 overs (Shashwat Rawat 122 batting, Shams Mulani 44; Anshul Kamboj 3/40, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/33).

Source: PTI
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

