Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite 200 Club!

Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite 200 Club!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 17, 2024 15:25 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Ben Stokes for milestone wicket on home turf. Photograph: BCCI

In a spectacular achievement, Ravindra Jadeja, the star Indian spinner, marked another milestone in the third Test against England in Rajkot.

Known for his exceptional all-round skills, Jadeja secured his 200th Test wicket on home soil by dismissing England Test skipper Ben Stokes, joining the elite ranks of Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Kapil Dev.

 

In the ongoing Test, Jadeja not only showcased his bowling prowess with the dismissal of Tom Hartley but also displayed his batting brilliance by scoring a crucial century (112 runs).

This achievement makes him the third Indian to surpass 3000 runs and claim over 250 wickets in Tests.

Among Indian all-rounders, Kapil Dev leads with 5,248 runs and 434 wickets, while Ashwin follows with 3,271 runs and 500 wickets.

Jadeja's impressive overall tally stands at 3003 runs and 280 wickets in 70 matches, solidifying his exceptional stature in international cricket.

REDIFF CRICKET
