Lyon's Heartfelt Message For Ashwin!

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates Test Wicket 500. Photograph: BCCI

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin on 500 Test wickets during the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday.



Only nine bowlers in the history of Test cricket have bagged 500 wickets or more in Test cricket, including three finger spinners: Muttiah Muralitharan, Lyon and Ashwin.

Ashwin is the second fastest to the 500 wicket mark in Test cricket, having got there in 98 matches, behind Murali who achieved the milestone in 87 Tests.



Australia's third highest wicket-taker Lyon, who himself got to the 500 wickets mark in December, was effusive in his praise of Ashwin.



'Hey Ash, just want to say massive congratulations on taking 500 Test wickets!



'It has been an incredible journey to watch. I have got nothing but respect for the way you have gone about it and your skill level.



'It has been amazing to compete against you but also learn off you. So mate, congratulations and plenty more to come,' Lyon said in the video posted on X.