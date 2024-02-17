3rd Test PHOTOS: England's bold response on Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday

IMAGE: Ben Duckett celebrates his 150 with Ben Stokes during the third day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on Sayurday. Photograph: BCCI

England reached 290 for 5 in their first innings at lunch on the third day of the third Test against India in Rajkot on Saturday.

The visitors still trail India by 155 runs after the hosts had piled up 445 in the first innings.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Ben Duckett with skipper Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Ben Duckett, who had ended day two unbeaten at 133, made 153 off 151 deliveries before being dismissed by wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed two wickets before lunch.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Joe Root. Photograph: BCCI

England, resuming the third day on their overnight score of 207/2, lost charismatic batter Joe Root (18), who could add just nine runs to his overnight score of nine before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI

The next man in, Jonny Bairstow, departed without opening his account with Kuldeep trapping him in front of the wicket. Then, Kuldeep took the prize wicket of Duckett to reduce the visitors to 260/5.

At the break, skipper Ben Stokes (39 not out) and Ben Foakes (6 not out) were at the crease.