Ravi Shastri 'Oozes Class' At Ascot

Ravi Shastri 'Oozes Class' At Ascot

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 25, 2023 14:20 IST
Photographs: Ravi Shastri/Instagram

Ravi Shastri, a big fan of horse racing, was at his classy best as he attended the Royal Ascot -- the most famous horse racing event in Great Britain.

'Oozes Class and tradition. Royal Ascot. Frankie Dettori goes to Hollywood again', Shastri captioned his Instagram post. Dettori, the famous British jockey, retired from racing on Saturday.

 

Shastri bought a share in a racehorse some years ago in memory of his late father Dr M Jayadratha Shastri, a regular visitor at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai.

