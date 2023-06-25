'Something that brings goosebumps even after so many years'

IMAGE: Over the years 1983 World Cup-winning Captain Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have fondly recalled their stunning triumph. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

June 25, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most glorious chapters of Indian cricket

The final of the 1983 World Cup, the third edition of the tournament, was played between India and two-time World Champions West Indies at Lord's. And the Kapil Dev-led Indian team, playing their first-ever final defied all odds to down the overwhelming favourites, the Windies, and win the coveted trophy for the first time.

To win the World Cup is special, and that with a team which had been written off by most, that's unheard of.

Ahead of the 1983 World Cup, the then Wisden Cricket Monthly editor had written, 'Show me a person who gave Kapil Dev's team any chance of winning the 1983 World Cup and I will show you a liar and an opportunist.'

'The joy of winning the World Cup cannot be compared with any amount of money!' Kapil Dev has said about inarguably the finest moment in his distinguished cricketing career.

'We have done enough for our grandchildren to talk about!' exclaimed Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup.

Trust Roger's son Stuart and daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer will soon tell their son about Granddada's magnificent exploits that English summer 40 years ago.

'Indian cricket has arrived, and it's here to stay!' predicted Clive Lloyd, the losing captain, and so it has been since!

IMAGE: Remember where you were on June 25, 1983? If you recall that historic day in Indian cricket, pleae let us know in the message board below this feature. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

'I have some stories to tell my grandchildren,' said Krishnamchari Srikkant, adding, 'That and yeah in the 1983 World Cup final, I was the highest scorer!'

'If you look at 183 with the kind of batting line-up that the West Indies had, it really should have been a walk in the park for them,' Sunil Gavaskar has said.

'It's something that brings goosebumps even after so many years. At times, it is difficult to believe you were once a part of a World Cup winning team!'

Speaking just after India's 2011 title triumph, Gavaskar quipped, 'I think the 1983 team was better looking than the 2011 team! The 1983 team was movie stars playing cricket.'