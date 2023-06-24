Can Sanju Samson fill the void left by Rahul and Pant?

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's talent has earned him a place in the Indian ODI squad. Photograph: BCCI

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed his admiration for the talented wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson, stating that he has the potential to be a ‘match-winner’ for the Indian cricket team.

Shastri drew a parallel between Samson and Rohit Sharma, highlighting the importance of Samson realising his full potential.

Speaking to The Week about Samson, Shastri said, "There is Sanju, who I believe is yet to unlock his true potential. He has all the qualities of a match-winner. However, there is something missing that he needs to find within himself. I will be disappointed if he does not finish his career with a bang."

Further explaining his belief in Samson's abilities, Shastri shared his past experience with Rohit Sharma. He revealed that during his tenure as coach, he had complete faith in Sharma's skills and would have been disappointed if Sharma had not played as a regular Test player. This led to Sharma's successful transition as an opening batsman. Shastri expressed a similar sentiment towards Samson, hoping that he would realise his full potential and make a significant impact in the Indian team.

Samson's talent has earned him a place in the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series in the West Indies.

With KL Rahul recovering from a thigh injury and Rishabh Pant recuperating from a car crash, Samson, along with Ishan Kishan, are the two wicketkeepers in the 17-member squad.

This presents a significant opportunity for Samson to showcase his skills and solidify his position in the national side.