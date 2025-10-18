Anahat knocked out in Boston quarters

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
October 18, 2025 11:23 IST

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: Anahat Singh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anahat Singh/Instagram

Reigning women's national champion Anahat Singh bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Boston Open, after losing to Egypt's Jana Swaify in a five-game thriller on Friday.

16 year old Anahat, the world No. 45 and second seed in the tournament, rallied to win the third and fourth games to take the contest into the decider. But it wasn't enough as her eighth-seeded opponent sealed the affair 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 3-11, 11-5.

 

In the US$15,000 PSA Challenger event, Anahat defeated American Charlotte Sze 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8 in the Round of 16 on Thursday after receiving a first-round bye.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Cowardly Attack': Afghanistan Pull Out of Pakistan Series
Will India Take Revenge For November 19, 2023?
Australia's BIG reveal ahead of Ashes
PIX: Verstappen takes sprint pole at US GP
'I Once Followed the CSK Bus...': Chakravarthy on MSD, SRK

