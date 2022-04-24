Rashid Khan attains a unique IPL milestone

The Afghanistan bowler is only the second overseas spinner to bag 100 IPL wickets.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates with skipper Hardik Pandya after Gujarat Titans pull off a dramatic eight-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan became only the second overseas spinner in the history of the Indian Premier League to attain the milestone of 100 wickets on Saturday.

The Afghanistan spinner accomplished the feat when he snared his first victim during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

He got to the triple-figure mark by dismissing KKR's Venkatesh Iyer, who holed out to the deep, where Abhinav Manohar took a sharp catch in the outfield.

The wicket saw Rashid become the third-fastest player in the history of the IPL to reach the 100-wickets mark.

When KKR required 50 off the final five overs, Rashid castled Shivam Mavi to claim his second wicket of the match. He finished with figures of 2 for 22 from four overs as Gujarat Titans won by eight runs.

The 23-year-old, who was named man of thematch, is the second overseas spin bowler after West Indian Sunil Narine to pick 100 wickets, and fourth overseas player to attain the milestone.

The others are Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo.

Rashid took his 100th league wicket in his 83rd match, equalling Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the record of the fastest spinner to reach the feat (100 wickets) in IPL history.

He went past Yuzvendra Chahal (84 matches) and Sunil Narine (86 matches) for the milestone.

Overall, Sri Lanka's former speedster Lasith Malinga holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 wickets (in 70 matches).

Rashid made his IPL debut in 2017 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and is now vice-captain of new franchise Gujarat Titans.