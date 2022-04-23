IPL 2022 play-offs in Ahmedabad, Kolkata: BCCI

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said Kolkata and Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2022 play-off matches, while the three-team Women's challenger T20 tournament will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th.

The first play-off and eliminator will be staged at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29.

The BCCI chief also confirmed that 100 percent crowd will be allowed for the play-off matches.



"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly said after BCCI's apex council meeting.



"As far as the men's IPL knockout stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added.



The BCCI also announced the dates and venues for the five-match T20I series against South Africa in June -- June 9 in Delhi, June 12 in Cuttack, June 14 in Vizag, June 17 in Rajkot and June 19 in Bengaluru.