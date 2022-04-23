News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 23, 2022 21:52 IST
Images from the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

IMAGE: RCB's Harshal Patel is bowled by Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik during the IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's horror run with the bat continued as he fell for a golden duck for the second match in a row with Royal Challengers Bangalore crashing for a lowly 68 all out against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

 

RCB were bundled out in 16.1 overs to register the sixth lowest total in the history of IPL.

IMAGE: Marco Jansen celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Marco Jansen (3/25 in 4 overs) and Thangarasu Natarajan (3/10 in 3 overs) rattled the RCB batting line-up with pace, swing and seam as none of their batters went past the 20-run mark.

Infact, Glenn Maxwell (12) and Suyash Prabhudessai (15) were the only two batters from RCB to score in double digits.

IMAGE: RCB captain Faf du Plessis is bowled by Marco Jansen. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith (2/12) was also unrelenting as RCB never got elbow room to get some momentum going their way. He got Prabhudessai stumped before he got Dinesh Karthik (7) caught down leg-side by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran, as he missed the sweep shot.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI

Umran Malik troubled the batters with his extra pace, as he took 1/13 in four overs, destroying Harshal Patel's stumps with a cracking delivery which moved away late to beat the right-hander.

 

 

 

