Ranji Trophy: Mumbai crumble as Karnataka seize control

Karnataka's dominant bowling attack and Mayank Agarwal's solid batting performance have put them in a commanding position against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match.

IMAGE: Akhil Herwadkar with Musheer Khan. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Karnataka's bowlers Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Shreyas Gopal took three wickets each, dismantling Mumbai's batting lineup for just 120 runs in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten half-century, leading Karnataka to 110 for 2 at stumps on Day 1, trailing Mumbai by only 10 runs.

Mumbai's Akhil Herwadkar scored a patient 60, but received little support as Mumbai lost seven wickets for just 50 runs.

KL Rahul provided a brisk start for Karnataka, scoring 28 off 26 balls before being dismissed.

Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa and Shreyas Gopal wreaked havoc before Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten half century as Karnataka put themselves firmly in the drivers seat on day one of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinals against Mumbai on Friday.

Mumbai's decision to bat first backfired as Karnataka bowlers ran through the hosts' line-up. Pacers Prasidh (3/21) and Kaverappa (3/38) and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (3/4) claimed three wickets each to bundle Mumbai out for 120 in 48.1 overs.

At stumps, Karnataka reached 110 for 2, trailing by just 10 runs, courtesy Agarwal's unbeaten 54 off 81 balls.

Mumbai endured a shaky start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan and Siddhesh Lad inside 14 overs to slump to 39 for 3.

Herwadkar's Lone Fight

Opener Akhil Herwadkar fought a lone battle, scoring a patient 60 off 138 deliveries and contributing half of his team's total. However, he found little support at the other end as Mumbai lost seven wickets for just 50 runs.

Karnataka's Strong Reply

In reply, KL Rahul (28) and Mayank provided Karnataka with a brisk start, racing to 33 without loss in five overs.

Rahul played the aggressor, scoring at better than a run-a-ball during his 26-ball knock, as the duo took on Mumbai skipper Shardul Thakur with a flurry of boundaries.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 120 all out in 48.1 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 60; Prasidh Krishna (3/21), Vidwath Kaverappa (3/38) and Shreyas Gopal (3/4) lead by 10 runs against Karnataka 110/2 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 54 not out; Suryansh Shedge 1/16, Mohit Avasthi 1/21).

Kuldeep Sen's five 5-for puts MP in command against J&K

Madhya Pradesh pace-bowling stalwart Kuldeep Sen registered his fourth career five-wicket haul as the former champions dismissed Jammu & Kashmir for a paltry 194 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in Indore.

The 29-year-old former India ODI player returned figures of 5 for 66, ripping through the top order, after which left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya (3/26) strangled the middle order as Jammu & Kashmir failed to recover and were dismissed in just 67 overs.

At stumps, Madhya Pradesh had wiped out 28 runs from the J&K total without losing a wicket, with Harsh Gawli (8 not out) and Yash Dubey (14) at the crease.

Madhya Pradesh, the 2021-22 champions, struck early as Sen removed opener Yawer Hassan (13) and one-down Shubham Pundir (1) in successive overs, leaving Jammu & Kashmir reeling at 30 for 2.

However, Shubham Khajuria (60 off 140 balls) played a responsible knock to steady the innings, guiding them past the 100-run mark, even as the runs came at a snail's pace, with J&K reaching the landmark only in the 45th over.

But once Khajuria departed after a 79-run third-wicket stand with skipper Paras Dogra (33 off 91 balls), things quickly went downhill for J&K as they slid to 136 for 8 and were eventually bundled out for a sub-200 total.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir 194 all out in 67 overs (Shubham Khajuria 60, Paras Dogra 33, Yudhvir Singh 41; Kuldeep Sen 5/66, Kumar Kartikeya 3/26, Aryan Pandey 2/27) vs Madhya Pradesh 28 for no loss in 10 overs (Yash Dubey 14 not out).