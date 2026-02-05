Ranji Trophy quarters: Mumbai, Karnataka gear up for fierce battle

IMAGE: Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the star attraction of the Mumbai vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, beginning in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai will meet Karnataka in a blockbuster Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match on Friday.

Mumbai have won the title 42 times while Karnataka were champions on eight occasions.

Mumbai's batting mainstay Sarfaraz khan has been battling a hamstring issue and viral fever.

In another key quarterfinal encounter, Bengal will take on Andhra.

The T20 World Cup fever might be seeping in, but the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals clash between star-studded Mumbai and Karnataka has the potential to offer its own thrills over the next five days, starting from Friday.

Both the teams have pedigree - Mumbai has a record 42 Ranji titles and Karnataka an impressive eight, but the past has little bearing on such knockout matches.

That said, Mumbai's aura in such matches is undeniable, which is now enhanced by the return of regular skipper Shardul Thakur and India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Beyond them Mumbai also have a plethora of match-winners with the bat in Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande etc.

So, it came as little surprise that Mumbai entered the knockout phase as Group D toppers.

"If you ask anyone, Mumbai have the most experienced players in knockout games. I trust in my and the boys' preparation," Thakur said.

Mumbai, however, are sweating on Sarfaraz's fitness. The middle-order batting mainstay, who smashed a double century (227) earlier in the season, has been battling a hamstring issue and viral fever.

"Our team physio and doctors are in constant touch. Every two-three hours they are checking on his health and we are hoping that he will play tomorrow," said Thakur.

Siddhesh Lad, who led Mumbai in the absence of Thakur, has been there most consistent scorer with 737 runs, and the management will hope him to continue in the same manner.

Karnataka no pushovers

But if any team is capable of stopping Mumbai in their tracks, it is Karnataka.

They made a dramatic entry into knockouts, finishing second in Group B behind Madhya Pradesh.

Karnataka pulled off a thrilling five-wicket win over Punjab in their last league match to seal a last-eight berth.

The return of Karun Nair will certainly boost their batting line-up which also has KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, R Smaran, and pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Having replaced Agarwal as captain, Devdutt underlined his form with a blistering 85-ball 120 against Punjab to power his side to the knockouts.

"Leading Karnataka is something that I have always dreamt of. At the same time it was a lot about what everybody did in the game," Devdutt said on the eve of the match here.

On his batting resurgence after a mini slump, Devdutt said: "Technique wise not much has changed. It's more mentally. I have tried to be more hungry. Keep wanting to score runs every time I go out to bat.

"It's very easy to be complacent after you get a couple of big scores. I wanted to make sure that I continue to work hard and continue to be driven towards scoring in every game."

Karnataka's bowling will revolve around leg-spinning all-rounder Shreyas Gopal, who has claimed 37 wickets at 18.32 and chipped in with 441 runs, while Krishna's pace remains a potent weapon.

Karnataka hold the edge with three wins and two draws in their last five meetings with Mumbai but then with the teams balanced so closely, this match could be decided by fine margins.

Bengal on a high vs Andhra

At Kalyani in the outskirts of Kolkata, unbeaten Bengal will bank heavily on Mohammed Shami's fiery comeback season as they take on Andhra.

Shami has been outstanding, claiming 27 wickets from five matches at 17.03, often producing probing spells with the old ball.

Alongside Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, he forms one of the most threatening pace trios in the competition.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been Bengal's biggest all-round contributor, grabbing 35 wickets while also scoring 363 runs with a century and two fifties.

They, however, would look for skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran to convert starts as he is yet to score a hundred this season but has four fifties.

Andhra will look to India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and prolific youngster Shaik Rasheed, who has struck three centuries, to counter Bengal's attack.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar remains their bowling spearhead.

Jharkhand eye Uttarkhand upset

Fresh from their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph late last year, Jharkhand will aim to translate white-ball success into red-ball dominance.

But they will miss skipper Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper-batter has joined the India squad for the T20 World Cup.

Shikhar Mohan (607 runs) and Sharandeep Singh (524) have carried the batting well, with Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh and Robin Minz providing the support. Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy leads their bowling resources.

They start favourites against Uttarakhand, who are making only their third quarterfinal appearance.

Left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra has been sensational for them with 44 wickets at 16.59 -- the second-highest tally this season.

Captain Kunal Chandela, fresh from a double century against Assam, and Bhupen Lalwani will shoulder the batting responsibilities.

Confident J&K face MP

Jammu and Kashmir have emerged as the surprise package of the season as they prepare to face a Rajat Patidar-led Madhya Pradesh.

Their campaign has been powered by pacer Auqib Nabi, who has 34 wickets at 13.73, including a devastating 7/24 against Rajasthan.

Abdul Samad has anchored the batting with a century and three fifties.

Madhya Pradesh, unbeaten in the group stage, boast greater experience.

Spin twins Kumar Kartikeya (32 wickets) and Saransh Jain (30) form a potent combination, while Shubham Sharma, Himanshu Mantri and Venkatesh Iyer add solidity with the bat.