Shardul, Jaiswal back in Mumbai squad for Ranji quarters

Shardul, Jaiswal back in Mumbai squad for Ranji quarters

February 02, 2026 15:12 IST

Shardul Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal return to Mumbai's squad for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka from February 6 to 10, at MCA-BKC Ground.

Shardul Thakur had missed the last Ranji Trophy match due to injury

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur had missed the last Ranji Trophy match due to injury. Photograph: ANI Photo

Skipper Shardul Thakur and India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Monday returned to the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka to be played in Mumbai from February 6.

Key Points

  • Thakur resumes captaincy after recovering from Vijay Hazare Trophy injury.
  • Match shifted from Wankhede due to T20 World Cup fixtures.
  • Mumbai topped Elite Group D; Karnataka qualified after win over Punjab.
  • Jaiswal not part of India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Mumbai had topped the Elite Group D with four wins and three draws while Karnataka made it to the last eight with a thrilling victory against Punjab in their Group A match.

The quarter-final between Mumbai and Karnataka will be played at the MCA-BKC Ground from February 6 to 10 as the iconic Wankhede Stadium will be hosting the T20 World Cup matches from February 7.

 

It will be a second appearance for Jaiswal for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy this season after he played in the clash against Rajasthan in the first round.

Jaiswal will play only his second match in the Ranji Trophy this season 

The India opener was "not considered" for selection by the MCA and the senior selection panel after he had failed to confirm his availability during the second round of the group stage which concluded on Sunday.

Jaiswal isn't a part of the Indian side bound for the T20 World Cup.Â

Meanwhile, regular skipper Thakur will take over the charge from Siddhesh Lad who led Mumbai in the former's absence due to an injury suffered in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Thakur had begun bowling during the last group stage match against Delhi, which ended in a draw.

Mumbai squad: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Onkar Tarmale, Divyansh Saxena, Suryansh Shedge.

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

