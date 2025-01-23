HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra's Ankeet Bawne suspended

Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra's Ankeet Bawne suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 14:15 IST

x

Ankeet Bawne

IMAGE: Maharashtra's Ankeet Bawne. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff.com Archives

Maharashtra batter Ankeet Bawne has been handed a one-match suspension by the BCCI for showing dissent against an on-field umpire's call in a Ranji Trophy match last year. 

Serving suspension, he is not included in the tie against Baroda, currently underway in Nashik.

 

The BCCI conveyed the decision to the Maharashtra team at the Golf Club Ground in Nashik, where they are playing their Group A Ranji match.

At the MCA ground in November last year, Bawne had stood his ground after being caught in the slips by Services' Shubham Rohilla off Amit Shukla.

Bawne refused to leave the field for about 15 minutes as the decision could not be challenged due to the unavailability of DRS. The contest resumed following the intervention of match referee Amit Sharma and Maharashtra coach Sulakshan Kulkarni.

"The Maharashtra Cricket Association would like to officially inform that our Ranji Trophy player, Ankeet Bawne, is currently serving a one-match ban imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," the MCA said in a release on Thursday.

"As a result, Ankeet Bawne is unavailable for selection in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. However, we are pleased to confirm that he will be available for the next match and continue contributing to the success of the Maharashtra team," the release said.

"We respect the decisions of the BCCI and remain committed to upholding the principles of discipline and sportsmanship in the game of cricket. The team is fully focused on delivering its best in the ongoing game, and we look forward to Ankeet's participation in the upcoming matches," the state cricket's governing body added.

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had posted images of the dismissal on his social media account while being away on the India A tour of Australia at that time, suggesting that Bawne was not out and the decision was incorrect.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

World champ Gukesh becomes highest ranked Indian
World champ Gukesh becomes highest ranked Indian
Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return
Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return
Rohit, Jaiswal fail on Ranji Trophy return
Rohit, Jaiswal fail on Ranji Trophy return
No mystery who is India's game changer...
No mystery who is India's game changer...
PIX: City, Bayern Stunned; Big win for Real Madrid
PIX: City, Bayern Stunned; Big win for Real Madrid

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Warm Pie Recipes For Pie Day

webstory image 2

The Girl Who's More Popular Than Shah Rukh Khan

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launched

VIDEOS

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi in Nashik0:39

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi...

Manasbal Lake set to become eco-tourism hub with new scenic pathway2:55

Manasbal Lake set to become eco-tourism hub with new...

'Not for me to comment', EAM Jaishankar schools journalist over US-China relations2:58

'Not for me to comment', EAM Jaishankar schools...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD