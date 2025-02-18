HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy: Kerala in commanding position after Azharudeen ton

Ranji Trophy: Kerala in commanding position after Azharudeen ton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 19:20 IST

x

Mohammed Azharuddin

IMAGE: Kerala's Mohammed Azharudeen hit a ton against Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Mohammed Azharudeen's dogged 149 not out, his first hundred in red ball cricket in seven years, took Kerala to a commanding 418 for seven at stumps on day two of their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Kerala, who have not gone past the semi-finals in the premier domestic red ball event, had resumed the day at 206 for four.

Skipper Sachin Baby, who was on 69 overnight, did not trouble the scorers on the following day as he was removed by left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla on the second ball of the day.

 

A 149-run stand between Azharudeen and Salman Nizar (52 off 202) followed, taking Kerala past the 350-run mark. On day three, Kerala would like to bat as long as possible and then aim for the all-important first-innings lead over the home team on a flat track.

Azharudeen, who was on 30 overnight, carried his bat though the day with his unbeaten 149 coming off 303 balls. His gritty effort comprised 17 fours with majority of his boundaries coming on the off-side.

Remarkably, it was the 30-year-old's second first-class hundred and first after seven years, having made his Ranji debut back in November 2015.

Nagwaswalla was the pick of Gujarat bowlers on Tuesday and has taken three wickets thus far. The left-arm pacer had got rid of Ahammed Imran (24) towards close of play as he frustrated the hosts with a 40-run stand with Azharudeen.

Kerala's batting approach was questionable in good batting conditions. After accumulating 206 on the opening day, they could only add 212 on Tuesday.

Gujarat will have to be at their best with the bat to wrest the advantage from the visitors.

Brief scores: Kerala 418/7 in 177 overs (Mohammed Azharudeen 149 not out; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/64).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Ranji: Rekhade stuns Mumbai, puts Vidarbha in box seat
Ranji: Rekhade stuns Mumbai, puts Vidarbha in box seat
Hosting CT is proof of Pak cricket's resilience: Bari
Hosting CT is proof of Pak cricket's resilience: Bari
The best leaders made me feel empowered: Cummins
The best leaders made me feel empowered: Cummins
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy

webstory image 3

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'Today is the most beautiful day of my life'0:50

'Today is the most beautiful day of my life'

Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Lezhneva take holy dip at Triveni Sangam1:22

Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Lezhneva take holy dip at Triveni...

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film1:02

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD