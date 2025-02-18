HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » The best leaders always made me feel empowered: Cummins

The best leaders always made me feel empowered: Cummins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 17:13 IST

x

Pat Cummins donned the hat of an interviewer to speak to 11 achievers-cum-leaders from around the world for his new book Tested: The remarkable power of resolve published by Harper Collins. 

IMAGE: Pat Cummins donned the hat of an interviewer to speak to 11 achievers-cum-leaders from around the world for his new book Tested: The remarkable power of resolve published by Harper Collins. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Leadership is all about having faith in the strengths of colleagues, believes Australia's talismanic captain Pat Cummins, who is busy promoting his new book after being forced out of the Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury.

At the age of 28, Cummins became Australia's 47th Test captain and since then he has led his country to the 50-over World Cup and the World Test Championship triumph apart from retaining the Ashes and regaining the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy just last month.

The 31-year-old, who has 503 international wickets across formats with 294 in Tests alone, donned the hat of an interviewer to speak to 11 achievers-cum-leaders from around the world for his new book Tested: The remarkable power of resolve published by Harper Collins.

 

Asked about his idea of leadership and to what extent should the captain assert his authority, Cummins told PTI: "The best leaders I've played under always made me feel empowered, brought the best out of myself and made me feel a sense of freedom.

"I think it's important to lean into the individual strengths of each team member rather than trying to make everyone assimilate," the pacer further stated.

While he has a handsome US$2 million-plus contract with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom he captained last year in the cash-rich league, the traditional format remains his No.1 priority.

This despite the fact that more and more cricketers are veering towards a freelance career in T20 leagues.

"I love Test cricket so much so its always been an easy decision to keep that as my number one priority. Especially in Australia, we are lucky to have Test cricket so well-supported."

Cummins also spoke about the respect he has for his fellow speed merchants Indian talisman Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada of South Africa.

"Those two guys (Bumrah and Rabada) are bowlers I enjoy watching and admire. They have been taking wickets consistently for many years and we've had some wonderful contests."

Talking about the book, Cummins also revealed the process he followed while deciding the list of interviewees for his new book.

"I started with a list of people I knew and admired and whose life stories exemplified resilience, leadership and the power of resolve," he said.

"Then, over a number of months, I engaged in conversations with eleven extraordinary individuals, including Indian entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, former Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee."

The book also touches upon decision-making in leadership positions across various walks of life.

"The conversations explore how decision-making and perseverance shape personal and professional journeys.

"Also a unifying quality among these diverse figures is their ability to navigate significant challenges and crises, emerging with profound insights and strength."

"This shared attribute of resilience and the capacity to transform adversity into opportunity connects these individuals, offering valuable lessons on leadership and personal growth," he concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
Hosting CT is proof of Pak cricket's resilience: Bari
Hosting CT is proof of Pak cricket's resilience: Bari
'I don't have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket'
'I don't have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket'
Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan
Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy

webstory image 3

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

India-Qatar hold delegation-level talks in New Delhi2:16

India-Qatar hold delegation-level talks in New Delhi

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra0:39

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed2:58

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD