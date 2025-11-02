Ranji Trophy: Karun, Smaran hit double tons as Karnataka dominates

IMAGE: Karun Nair smashed 233 on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match against Kerala -- his second century in a row. Photograph: ANI Photo

Experienced batter Karun Nair and promising Ravichandran Smaran made double hundreds as Karnataka gained upper hand over Kerala on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.



Karun (233, 389 balls, 25x4, 2x6) and Smaran (220 not out, 390 balls, 16x4, 3x6) shared a massive stand of 343 runs for the fourth wicket as Karnataka declared their first innings at 586/5.



Karnataka pacers Vidwath Kaverappa and Vysakh Vijayakumar then struck with the new ball to leaving Kerala reeling on 21/3 at stumps, with the hosts still trailing by 565 runs.



Karun, resuming on his overnight score of 142, continued his great run in domestic cricket after getting dropped from the India squad post the tour to England.



This was his second straight three-digit score after making an unbeaten 174 against Goa in the previous match at Shimoga.



Smaran, who started the day on 88, hit his first hundred of the season before going on to score a double ton -- his second across 11 first class matches.



Karnataka and Kerala both need an outright win to reach the upper echelons of the points table after two underwhelming outings in the first two rounds.



At Nashik, rain and wet outfield restricted the action on the day to just 12 overs, and Saurashtra were 61 for one at close.



The entire first day's play on Saturday was washed out because of rain.



Brief Scores:



At Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka: 586/5 declared in 167 overs (Karun Nair 233, Ravichandran Smaran 220 not out, KL Srijith 65; NP Basil 2/101) vs Kerala: 21/3 in 10 overs (Vidwath Kaverappa 2/7).



At Indore: Madhya Pradesh: 384/8 in 106 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 116, Venkatesh Iyer 65, Aryan Pandey 40; Jagjit Singh Sandhu 5/69) vs Chandigarh.



At New Chandigarh: Punjab 325 all out in 135.4 overs (Uday Saharan 126, Salil Arora 63; Deepraj Goankar 3/34, Darshan Misal 3/72) vs Goa: 92 for no loss in 24 overs (Suyansh Prabhudesai 58 batting, Manthan Khutkar 32 not out).



At Nashik: Saurashtra: 61/1 in 12 overs (Harvik Desai 28 not out, Jay Gohil 18 not out).



Shikhar's double ton puts Jharkhand on top



Opener Shikhar Mohan struck a magnificent double century to power Jharkhand to an imposing 510/8 against Nagaland on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match, in

Ranchi, on Sunday.Resuming at 91/2, overnight batter Shikhar made the most of his opportunity, smashing 21 fours and three sixes in his scintillating 207-run knock.The 20-year-old stitched a 251-run partnership for the third wicket with Virat Singh (105) to put Jharkhand in command.After Virat's dismissal in the 77th over, Shikhar added another 109 runs with Kumar Kushagra (58) to further pile on the agony for Nagaland.Virat was dismissed by Jonathan R, with Tahmeed Rahman taking the catch, while Shikhar was finally removed by Rahman in the 95th over.At the break, Robin Minz (75) and Sushant Mishra (4) were at the crease.In Coimbatore, Nachiket Bhute's five-wicket haul, followed by fluent half-centuries from Aman Mokhade and Dhruv Shorey, put Vidarbha in the driver's seat after Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 291 on day two.Resuming at 252/4, Tamil Nadu lost their remaining six wickets for just 39 runs, with Bhute (5/65) and Parth Rekhade (3/58) sharing eight wickets between them.Baba Indrajith (96) could add only two runs to his overnight score before being cleaned up by Bhute, who broke the middle-order resistance, while Rekhade wiped out the tail.In reply, Mokhade (80) and Shorey (80) shared a 123-run stand to guide Vidarbha to 211 for two at stumps. Ravikumar Samarth (24) was giving company to Shorey at the break.In Cuttack, Shaik Rasheed (140 not out) produced a commanding hundred as Andhra declared their first innings at 475 for seven and then reduced Odisha to 80 for four by stumps.

Sandeep Pattnaik (24) and Govinda Poddar (1) were at the crease, with Odisha still trailing by 395 runs.



Earlier, Rasheed capitalised on the solid platform laid by openers Srikar Bharat (93) and Abhishek Reddy (76), hitting 18 boundaries in his unbeaten 140.



Andhra progressed to 333/5 at lunch from their overnight 222/3, before quick cameos from KV Sasikanth (46 off 67) and Saurabh Kumar (69 off 38; 8x4s, 4x6s) gave them a strong finish.



In Vadodara, play was called off for the second successive day due to a wet outfield following rain at the BCA Stadium.



Brief Scores:



Tamil Nadu 291 all out in 107.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 113, Baba Indrajith 96; Nachiket Bhute 5/65) vs Vidarbha 211 for 2 in 68 overs (Aman Mokhade 80, Dhruv Shorey 80; R Sai Kishore 2/72).



Andhra 475 for 7 decl in 123.1 overs (Shaik Rasheed 140 not out, Srikar Bharat 93, Abhishek Reddy 76; Sambit S Baral 2/85, G Poddar 2/80) vs Odisha 80 for 4 in 20 overs (Gourav Choudhury 48; Kavuri Saiteja 2/16).



Jharkhand 510 for 8 in 105 overs (Shikhar Mohan 207, Virat Singh 105, Robin Minz 75 not out; Jonathan R 3/129) vs Nagaland.