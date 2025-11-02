HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arshdeep strikes but David, Stoinis power Aus to 186

Arshdeep strikes but David, Stoinis power Aus to 186

Source: PTI
November 02, 2025 16:00 IST

IMAGES from the third T20I between Australia and India in Hobart on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Josh Inglis. Photograph: BCCI

Tim David bludgeoned the Indian bowling attack to take Australia to 186 for six in the third T20 International in Hobart on Sunday.

Opting to bowl in nippy conditions, India started well courtesy Arshdeep Singh who struck twice in a two-over spell on his return to the side.

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Photograph: BCCI

Playing his first game of the series, India's leading wicket taker in the format removed the dangerous Travis Head and Josh Inglis to leave Australia at 14 for two.

However, India's early advantage was negated by David (74 off 38) who targeted every Indian bowler in an exemplary show of power-hitting. Four of his five sixes came down the ground while one was a was slap over cover off Axar Patel.

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis anchors Aussie innings with late flourish. Photograph: BCCI

Following his dismissal, the seasoned Marcus Stoinis (64 off 39) stepped up on the offensive to take Australia to a competitive total.

Whether it was the peerless Jasprit Bumrah or mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, David just looked to dominate.

Tim David

IMAGE: Tim David’s power surge floors Indian attack. Photograph: BCCI

David got a reprieve batting on 20 when Washington Sundar dropped him at point off Bumrah. It was a regulation catch though the ball literally flew towards him.

India missed the services of injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya with Shivam Dube being taken to the cleaners by both David and Stoinis.

The sixth bowling option was Washington Sundar but the team opted for left-arm spin of Abhishek Sharma who leaked 13 runs in his only over. It was more to do with no left-handers at the crease during a specific time.

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Arshdeep Singh dismissed Travis Head. Photograph: BCCI

After Arshdeep's twin strike in the powerplay, it was Chakravarthy who put brakes on the scoring rate by dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Owen in successive balls. The incoming delivery to Owen, flicked through the fingers, was a peach.

Arshdeep and Bumrah closed the innings well for the visitors.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
