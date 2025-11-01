HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tragic: Former Ranji player dies in road accident

Tragic: Former Ranji player dies in road accident

Source: PTI
November 01, 2025 20:13 IST

Road Accident

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Tripura all-rounder Rajesh Banik, who represented India in the Under-19 World Cup, died in a road accident at Anandanagar in west Tripura, an official said on Saturday.

He was 40 and is survived by his father, mother and brother.

Banik, who made his Ranji Trophy debut for Tripura in the 2002-03 season, was among the state's leading cricketers of his time and later served as a selector for the Under-16 state team.

His untimely death on Friday has shocked the cricket fraternity in the state.

The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) paid rich tribute to the former cricketer at its headquarters on Saturday.

“This is very unfortunate that we have lost a talented cricketer and selector of the Under-16 cricket team. We are shocked. May his soul rest in peace,” TCA secretary Subarata Dey said.

Anirban Deb, secretary of the Tripura Sports Journalists' Club, said Banik's contribution went beyond his playing career.

 

“He was one of the finest all-rounders the state has produced, but not many knew about his ability to identify young talent. That's why he was made one of the selectors of the Under-16 state team.”

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
