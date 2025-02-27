HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha bowled out for 379 on Day 2

February 27, 2025 14:11 IST

Danish Malewar

IMAGE: Danish Malewar's century powered Vidarbha to 379 in their first innings against Kerala. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Danish Malewar top-scored with a brilliant 153 to power Vidarbha to 379 in their first innings on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final in Nagpur on Thursday.

Resuming the second on day on 254/4, Kerala's bowlers got their team back into the contest with regular wickets in the morning session.

Vidarbha stumbled after Malewar, who hit 15 fours and three sixes in his 285-ball knock, was bowled by Nedumankuzhy Basil. The hosts lost three wickets for seven runs as Yash Thakur (25) and Yash Rathod (3) perished in successive overs to slip to 297/7.

 

Captain Akshay Wadkar contributed with a vital 23 to steady the Vidarbha innings before they again lost two quick wickets to be reduced to 335/9.

Lastman Nachiket Bhute stroked 32, putting 44 runs for the 10th wicket with Harsh Dubey (12) to take Vidarbha past the 350-run mark.

For Kerala, Eden Apple Tom and M D Nidheesh grabbed three wickets each, while Basil bagged 2/60

Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
Conspiracy Theories Behind India's Win
Here's why Starc pulled out of the Champions Trophy
Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons
PIX: 'Inspiring': Tendulkar leads Afghanistan applause
