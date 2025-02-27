PICS: 'Inspiring': Tendulkar leads Afghanistan applause

'Brilliant from Afghanistan... Thoroughly deserved win.'

IMAGE: Afghanistan's players break into celebration after victory over England in the Champions Trophy Group B match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar led the cricket world in showering praise on Afghanistan after their stunning eight-run victory over England in the Champions Trophy, saying their wins "can't be termed as upsets anymore”.

Batting first, Afghanistan rode on opener Ibrahim Zadran's brilliant 177 off 146 balls to post 325 for 7 in Lahore on Wednesday, and then Azmatullah Omarzai's (5 for 58) exploits with the ball restricted England to 317 all out to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

"Afghanistan's steady and consistent rise in international cricket has been inspiring! You can't term their wins as upsets anymore; they've made this a habit now.

"A superb century by @IZadran18 and wonderful five-for by @AzmatOmarzay, sealed another memorable win for Afghanistan. Well played!" Tendulkar wrote on X.

While lauding the Afghans, former India coach Ravi Shastri criticised England for their inability to perform in sub-continent conditions.

IMAGE: Afghanistan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai, who destroyed England with figures of five wickets for 58 runs, is chaired by teammates after the match. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

"Afghanistan. You guys rock. Kammaaal Kaardi. For England. Take playing in the subcontinent seriously with no excuses. Only then you will be recognised as a Team that can TRAVEL #AFGvENG #ChampionsTrophy2025," Shastri wrote.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who has worked with Afghanistan as mentor during the 2023 World Cup, also took to social media to congratulate the team on the famous win.

"Afghanistan fans deserves this victory as they are the most passionate & humble cricket fans around the world #AFGvENG," he wrote.

IMAGE: Gulbadin Naib celebrates with his Afghanistan teammates after dismissing England's Liam Livingstone. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar backed Afghanistan to go beyond the semi-final stage.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also praised Afghanistan's performance, saying England were just not up to the mark.

"Brilliant from Afghanistan ... Thoroughly deserved win .. England just haven't played good enough white ball cricket for a couple of years .. this result isn't a surprise in these conditions .. #ChampionsTrophy2025," Vaughan wrote.