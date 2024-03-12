News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy final: Sachin watches, Gavaskar cheers

Ranji Trophy final: Sachin watches, Gavaskar cheers

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 12, 2024 14:04 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy BCCI Domestic/X

The iconic Wankhede Stadium witnessed a gathering of cricketing royalty in the past two days, adding another layer of significance to the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

In the illustrious company of cricketing greats, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, boasting a record-breaking career and the highest number of runs at Wankhede Stadium (455 runs in 11 games), graced the stands on Tuesday.

 

He was joined by former captain Dilip Vengsarkar and the esteemed Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

 

Sachin Tendulkar

On Monday, the former skipper Sunil Gavaskar was at the Wankhede and he applauded the resilience of Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan as they battled through adversity with impressive unbeaten fifties on Day 2.

Sunil Gavaskar

