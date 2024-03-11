News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha all out for 105 at lunch on Day 2

Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha all out for 105 at lunch on Day 2

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: March 11, 2024 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates the wicket of Vidharba's Atharva Taide on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/Domestic

Mumbai bowlers ripped into Vidarbha's batting on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Vidarbha are all out for 105. Mumbai have a 119-run first innings lead.

Tanush Kotian (3 for 7) took out Vidarbha's tail after Shams Mulani (3 for 32) and Dhawal Kulkarni (3 for 15) made early inroads.

 

Resuming on 31 for 3, Vidarbha received an early jolt.

Mumbai struck as early as the 4th over of the morning when Atharva Taide edged a ball that was seaming away, the keeper took a good catch as Dhaval Kulkarni struck.

Overnight batter Aditya Thakare and Yash Rathod then fought back to keep Vidarbha afloat in the first hour of the morning.

Thakare, who was beginning to get his eye in and find his feet, got a lifeline on 19 when he was dropped by silly point but it didn't do much harm.

Two overs later, spinner Shams Mulani trapped him LBW for 19.

Mumbai's Shams Mulani celebrates a wicket 

IMAGE: Mumbai's Shams Mulani celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI/Domestic

Mulani struck soon again, this time Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar caught out for 5. Wadkar took a review for the edge to check if the ball and not his pad had brushed his bat. Third umpire sends him back and Vibarbha lost a review in the process.

Mulani picked his third wicket in three overs when he had Harsh Dubey caught out for 1. Vidarbha in all sorts of trouble at 88 for 7.

Yash Thakur hit a couple of boundaries before Mumbai's Tanush Kotian had Yash Rathod chopping the ball on to his stumps and leaving Vidarbha's batting in disarray.

Kotian took another two wickets to have Vidarbha all out for 105. And umpires called lunch after Mumbai dismissed Vidarbha and had them trailing by 119.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Tera kya character tha...?' KL Rahul's banter with Pant
'Tera kya character tha...?' KL Rahul's banter with Pant
2nd Test: Carey guides Australia to tight win over NZ
2nd Test: Carey guides Australia to tight win over NZ
Honours even as Klopp-Pep EPL rivalry ends on high
Honours even as Klopp-Pep EPL rivalry ends on high
'Engineering marvel' Mumbai coastal road inaugurated
'Engineering marvel' Mumbai coastal road inaugurated
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why
SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why
Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs
Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Pant won't scared by the comeback'

'Pant won't scared by the comeback'

PIX: Kareena, Mary, Masaba enjoy 'special' time at WPL

PIX: Kareena, Mary, Masaba enjoy 'special' time at WPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances