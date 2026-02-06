Ranji Trophy: Aditya's gritty 83 revives Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand

Aditya Singh's resilient half-century and Virat Singh's steady innings helped Jharkhand recover from a batting collapse to post 235 against Uttarakhand in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash.

IMAGE: Virat Singh contributed a valuable 47. Photograph: Virat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Aditya Singh's crucial 83 helped Jharkhand recover from a top-order collapse in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand captain Virat Singh contributed a valuable 47, supporting Aditya Singh in the recovery effort.

Uttarakhand's Janmejay Joshi and Aditya Rawat took 4 and 3 wickets respectively, initially dominating the Jharkhand batting lineup.

Jharkhand were reduced to 80 for 5 before Aditya Singh and Virat Singh forged a 90-run partnership.

Uttarakhand ended day 1 at 4 for no loss after bowling out Jharkhand for 235 in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

Jharkhand middle-order batter Aditya Singh scored a resolute half-century to rescue his side from a collapse and take the hosts to 235 all out against Uttarakhand on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in Jamshedpur on Friday.

Aditya's 83 off 167 balls, along with skipper Virat Singh's laboured 47 from 122 deliveries, ensured Jharkhand virtually batted through the entire day after being reduced to 80 for 5, as Uttarakhand's new-ball bowlers Janmejay Joshi (4/46) and Aditya Rawat (3/39) tormented the home side batters and gave them little room to play their strokes.

At stumps, Uttarakhand were 4 for no loss after playing just one over, with Avneesh Sudha and Bhupen Lalwani at the crease.

There was little on offer from the 24-year-old right-arm pacer Janmejay, who is playing in his maiden domestic season, as the Almora seamer removed opener Shikhar Mohan (4) and one-down batter Manishi (20).

Two wickets in the space of just three deliveries reduced Jharkhand from 80 for 3 to 80 for 5, ending the brief stays of experienced middle-order batters Kumar Kushagra (14) and wicketkeeper Robin Minz (0).

Skipper Virat Singh and Aditya then began the repair job with a 90-run stand for the sixth wicket that guided Jharkhand to 170 before the latter fell, once again handing the initiative back to the Uttarakhand bowlers, who ran through the tail quickly.

Match Summary: Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand

Brief Scores:

Jharkhand 235 all out in 85 overs (Virat Singh 47, Aditya Singh 83; Janmejay Joshi 4/46, Aditya Rawat 3/39, Mayank Mishra 3/50) vs Uttarakhand 4 for no loss in one over.