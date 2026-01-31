HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's ruthless show sends T20 World Cup warning

January 31, 2026 23:24 IST

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan clobbered 10 sixes in an incendiary 103 off 43 balls to anchor India's imposing 271-5. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Ishan Kishan smashed a 42-ball T20I century, dominating New Zealand’s attack.. 
  • Arshdeep Singh’s 5-wicket haul and Axar Patel’s 3 wickets decimated the Kiwi middle order. 
  • India posted 271-5 and restricted NZ to 225, sealing a 46-run win and a 4-1 series sweep. 

Ishan Kishan smashed a 42-ball hundred as India showcased their batting firepower ahead of next month's Twenty20 World Cup, beating New Zealand by 46 runs in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to seal a 4-1 series win.

Kishan smashes 10 sixes

Kishan clobbered 10 sixes in an incendiary 103 off 43 balls to anchor India's imposing 271-5 at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh took a career-best 5-51. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand opener Finn Allen hammered six sixes in a 38-ball 80 to give the chase early momentum but they were bowled out for 225 with two balls left in the innings after India seamer Arshdeep Singh took a career-best 5-51.

Earlier, Kishan, who missed the previous game in Visakhapatnam with a niggle, returned at number three and tore into the attack from the outset. Ish Sodhi bore the brunt in the 12th over, when Kishan lashed four fours and two sixes in a seven-ball over that cost 29 runs.

After playing second fiddle to Kishan for much of their rapid 137-run stand off 58 balls, India captain Suryakumar Yadav (63) exhibited his own power-hitting prowess by smashing three sixes in a Jacob Duffy over.

 

Kishan brought up his 100 with a six before Duffy deceived him with a slow bouncer and Hardik Pandya smacked four sixes in his 42 off 17 balls down the order.

New Zealand lost opener Tim Seifert cheaply but Allen and Rachin Ravindra (30) kept them in the hunt with a century stand before their chase was derailed.

After spinner Axar Patel (3-33) removed Allen and Glenn Phillips, seamer Arshdeep demolished the New Zealand middle order to claim his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
