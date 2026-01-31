Shahbaz shines as Bengal enter Ranji quarters unbeaten

Bengal completed their group campaign unbeaten with 36 points, including five outright wins.

IMAGE: Shahbaz Ahmed returned a match haul of 11/80 as Bengal crushed Haryana to enter the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals unbeaten. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed produced the best match figures of his first-class career to power his adopted home state Bengal to a commanding 188-run victory over Haryana inside three days and storm into the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals unbeaten, in Rohtak, on Saturday.

On a difficult surface that assisted the bowlers throughout, Shahbaz returned excellent figures of 6/38 after claiming 5/42 in the first innings, finishing with a match haul of 11/80 as Haryana, chasing a challenging 294, folded for 105 in 26.1 overs in a must-win game.

The Mewat-born spinner ripped through the top order, accounting for the first six wickets to virtually close the contest.

Group C toppers Bengal, who had already secured their quarterfinal berth after beating Services in the previous round, thus completed their group campaign unbeaten with 36 points, including five outright wins.

It was the end of the road for Haryana with Uttarakhand holding the advantage against Assam in Dehradun in the race for the second knockout spot.

Earlier, Bengal resumed the day on 155/3 but suffered a collapse, losing their remaining seven wickets for just 45 runs in less than 16 overs to be bowled out for 200 in 56.5 overs.

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran top-scored with a fighting 83 off 157 balls, extending his overnight 61 before being trapped by spinner Tanmay Baloda (2/51) as the eighth wicket fell at 197.

The modest total still stretched Bengal's overall lead to 293, setting Haryana a stiff 294-run target to seal their quarterfinal berth.

Haryana began positively with Yuvraj Singh and skipper Ankit Kumar adding 44 runs in eight overs, but the innings unravelled once Shahbaz came into the attack.

He struck with the very first ball of the ninth over, dismissing Yuvraj (22), and then removed Ashish Siwach (0) off the next ball.

In the fourth ball of the same over, he had Himanshu Rana (0), triggering a dramatic collapse.

Though Ankit and Dheeru Singh tried to steady the innings with a brief 24-run stand, Shahbaz broke through again as Haryana slipped to 69/6.

Pacers Mukesh Kumar (2/40) and Akash Deep (1/21) cleaned up the tail, while debutant left-arm spinner Vikas Singh claimed his maiden first-class wicket in Aman Kumar.



Uttarakhand in strong position

In Dehradun, Assam were forced to follow on after being bundled out for 140 in reply to Uttarakhand's imposing 460/7 declared.

Seamer Aditya Rawat (3/24) and spinners Mayank Mishra (3/36) and Jagadeesha Suchith (2/25) did most of the damage as Assam collapsed from 91/4 overnight to 140 all out in 69.1 overs, with Rituraj Biswas top-scoring with 62.

At stumps on day three, Assam were 224/6 in their second innings, still 96 runs away from making Uttarakhand bat again.

Uttarakhand, currently on 22 points, remain firmly in contention for a knockout berth after Bengal.

Brief scores:

Bengal 193 and 200 all out (Abhimanyu Easwaran 83, Sudip Gharami 61; Anshul Kamboj 4/51) beat Haryana 100 and 105 all out (Ankit Kumar 25; Shahbaz Ahmed 6/38) by 188 runs.

Uttarakhand 460/7 decl. vs Assam 140 all out (Rituraj Biswas 62; Aditya Rawat 3/24, Mayank Mishra 3/36, J Suchith 2/25) and 224/6 (Nihar Deka 52, Swarupam Purkayastha 51; Mayank Mishra 4/74).

Gujarat 352 and 53/2 vs Tripura 427 all out (Vijay Shankar 151 not out, Hanuma Vihari 90, Sridam Paul 69; Vishal Jayswal 4/62, Chintan Gaja 3/82, Siddharth Desai 3/116).

Services 343 and 166/8 decl. (Devender Lohchab 61, Arjun Sharma 45; Raj Choudhary 5/39) vs Railways 212 all out (Zubair Ali 59, Ravi Singh 55; Arjun Sharma 6/79) and 69/1 (Pratham Singh 48 batting).

Delhi fight back to take lead vs Mumbai

Delhi rode on half-centuries from Vaibhav Kandpal (61) and Ayush Doseja (62 not out) after Divij Mehra's five-for to stage a fightback and take an overall lead of 110 runs against hosts Mumbai, on Day 3 of their Group D clash.

Kandpal and Doseja kept Mumbai at bay with a 106-run stand but Himanshu Singh (2/23) struck late in the day to break the stubborn stand, with Delhi finishing at 206 for four when play was called off.

Onkar Tarmale took a sharp one-handed grab diving to his right at backward square leg when Kandpal mishit one high in the air.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Mehra secured his second five-wicket haul against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, returning 31-8-64-5 to help his side make a strong comeback.

At Nadaun, visitors Jammu and Kashmir piled a mammoth lead of 603 runs in the first innings as they kept on batting till the last wicket to post 771 against hosts Himachal Pradesh.

J&K piled up further misery on the hosts when Auqib Nabi struck early to remove Ankit Kalsi (2) and skipper Ankush Bains (5), with HP reeling at 26/2 and staring at a heavy defeat since they trail by another 577 runs.

Chhattisgarh reached 100 for two, behind by another 248 runs in the second innings against Hyderabad who had piled up 631.

Puducherry need another 121 runs to win after they reached 51 for two, chasing 172 against Rajasthan who were bowled out for 352 in the second innings.

Brief scores:

Delhi 221 & 206/4 (Vaibhav Kandpal 61, Ayush Doseja 62 not out; Himanshu Singh 2/23) vs Mumbai 317 all out (Musheer Khan 57, Siddhesh Lad 103, Suved Parkar 58; Divij Mehra 5/64, Money Grewal 3/74).

Himachal Pradesh 168 & 26/2 (Pukhraj Mann 10 not out; Auqib Nabi 2/6) vs Jammu and Kashmir 771 all out (Shubham Pundir 165, Paras Dogra 52, Abdul Samad 61, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 110, Abid Mushtaq 177; Rohit Kumar 4/131).

Chhattisgarh 283 & 100/2 (Anuj Tiwary 47 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/13) vs Hyderabad 631.

Rajasthan 168 & 352 all out (Mahipal Lomror 131; Karan Kannan 6/139, Sagar Udeshi 4/88) vs Puducherry 349 & 51/2 in 15 overs (R Shreeram 29 not out; Mohit Changra 2/15).