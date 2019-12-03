Ranji roundup: Ghavri named Saurashtra coach

December 03, 2019 22:38 IST

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri has been appointed as the coach for the Saurashtra team for the upcoming season of Ranji Trophy.



Saurashtra Cricket Association secretary Himanshu Shah confirmed Ghavri's appointment.



"Yes, he has joined as the head coach," Shah said.



The 68-year-old Ghavri, a former left-arm speedster, has played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs, picking up 109 and 15 wickets respectively in the two formats.

He was earlier a part of the Cricket Improvement Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association.



Saurashtra finished runners-up in the last Ranji season after losing to Vidarbha in the final.



"I take it as a challenge and I am doing it after 10-11 years. It is a new beginning (for me)," Ghavri, who is currently with the team, said.

Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu



All-rounder Vijay Shankar was named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season, beginning on December 9.



The team announced by the State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association includes Test star Ravichandran Ashwin and out of favour opener Murali Vijay.



Batsman Baba Aparajith has been named vice-captain of the squad.



The team was selected for the first two Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.



Tamil Nadu opens its campaign in Group 'B' against Karnataka at Dindigul.



Washington Sundar will join the team for the second match and K Mukunth will be released from the squad.



"I am happy with the squad, though, as we have a lot of experience in the form of Ashwin and Vijay. Their experience will definitely count, I am hoping they will do very well. Also,I am very happy that they are wanting to do well for Tamil Nadu.



Squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), B Aparajith (vice-captain), M Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, K Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, Shahrukh Khan, K Mukunth.