PIX: Manish Pandey gets hitched to actress Ashrita

December 03, 2019 08:33 IST

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad tweeted their wishes for the smashing batsman. Photograph: SRH/Twitter

India’s Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey got married to Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai, on Monday, just a day after he led Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.

His Indian Premier League (IPL) team SunRisers Hyderabad tweeted their wishes for the smashing batsman, "Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita."

IMAGE: Ashrita Shetty, 26, has predominantly featured in Tamil films. Photograph: Sushmita Bhandarri/Instagram

The wedding caps off a good year for the 30-year-old, who captained Karnataka to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and their second consecutive Syed Mushta Ali Trophy.

Ashrita Shetty, 26, has predominantly featured in Tamil films, where she rose to fame after working in Udhayam NH4.

After guiding Karnataka to a win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday, Manish mischievously said, "Looking forward to the India series, but before that there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow,”