PIX: Captain Kohli relaxed ahead of West Indies T20s

December 03, 2019 22:21 IST

Ahead of the first T20 International against West Indies, India captain Virat Kohli looked in a relaxed mood along with team-mates KL Rahul and Shivam Dube during their flight to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A full-strength India will take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series, starting with the first T20 International in Hyderabad on December 6



"Hyderabad bound @klrahul11 @IamShivamDube," the India skipper posted on Twitter.

India recently won the three-match T20I series and two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home.



India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.