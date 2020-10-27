News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji champions Saurashtra's training camp from November

Ranji champions Saurashtra's training camp from November

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 27, 2020 18:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Saurashtra won their maiden Ranji Trophy title after beating Bengal in the final in March. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Jaydev Unadkat/Instagram

Defending champions Saurashtra will start their Ranji Trophy preparations with a training camp in Rajkot from the first week of November by strictly following all the state government and BCCI guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in March was the last competitive game held in India before the COVID-19 outbreak brought cricketing activity to a grinding halt in the country.

Jaydev Shah, president of Saurashtra Cricket Association, said initially they are planning to have the camp with Rajkot-based cricketers at their Khandheri Stadium.

"Since the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the domestic cricket is likely to begin in January, we have decided to have a camp.

"Initially, we will call only the Rajkot-based cricketers and see how things go for a week. If all goes as planned, we will call our cricketers residing in other cities. There will be no compromise on players' safety and all government and BCCI SOP will be followed," Shah said on Tuesday.

The Saurashtra players will be tested for COVID-19 before they join the camp.

"We were having webinars for players all these months and they had been training on their own anyway," added Shah.

Saurashtra won their maiden Ranji Trophy title after beating Bengal in the final in March.

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has organised a one-month training camp for its men's team in Dehradun from October 14 to November 14. The women's team camp also began last week and both camps are being held in a bio-bubble.

In Saurashtra's case, Rajkot-based players have been allowed to report to the stadium directly from their homes.

"There is no need for putting them up in a hotel since they are all based in the city. Considering the situation around the pandemic, we will leave it to the player to decide if he is comfortable in joining the camp.

"If things go smoothly initially, we will increase the camp's duration and call players from other centres," Shah added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
The MYSTERY of Rohit's omission
The MYSTERY of Rohit's omission
PIX: Check out those CSK gogs!
PIX: Check out those CSK gogs!
'Rahul lucky to be picked for Tests'
'Rahul lucky to be picked for Tests'
India's throwdown specialist Raghu tests positive
India's throwdown specialist Raghu tests positive
Bangladesh may overtake India this year
Bangladesh may overtake India this year
US with India in efforts to defend sovereignty: Pompeo
US with India in efforts to defend sovereignty: Pompeo
Starc on what went wrong for him against India in 2018
Starc on what went wrong for him against India in 2018

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

India's throwdown specialist Raghu tests positive

India's throwdown specialist Raghu tests positive

Fans likely to be allowed for India vs Aus Test at MCG

Fans likely to be allowed for India vs Aus Test at MCG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use